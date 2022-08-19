Oti Mabuse makes unexpected return to Strictly Come Dancing after quitting show The dancer quit the show earlier this year

Oti Mabuse announced her departure from Strictly Come Dancing earlier this year after seven successful years on the hit BBC show and while the professional dancer devastated viewers with her decision, it seems they may be seeing more of her than they thought.

On Thursday, as the professional dancers took to the studio to rehearse ahead of the start of the new series, they had a very special choreographer in the studio – Oti herself!

Strictly's Neil Jones and Amy Dowden were just some of the stars who shared videos from their rehearsal and revealed that the South African dancer was "back".

"Our queen back," Amy wrote alongside a picture of her, Oti and fellow dancer Nancy Xu together. The newlywed later revealed that she was only back "for one day" and teased her for borrowing her top for rehearsals. Neil also shared a fun video, showing Oti helping Karen Hauer with a few steps. "Look who's back," he wrote alongside it.

Oti looked delighted to be reunited with her former colleagues

Speaking of her time with her former colleagues, Oti wrote in her Stories: "Working with the gang today. So much fun!"

It's been a different summer for the 32-year-old star, who instead of preparing for the new series has been enjoying lots of family time and travelling with her husband Marius Iepure. The couple have been pictured in Greece and more recently in Ibiza, where she marked her recent birthday.

The dancer also posed with newlyweds Graziano Di Prima and Giada Lini

"So this is 32. I had this long post that was endless. But I deleted it and instead, I just want to say "thank you for being able to share 32 years with all of you and I'm looking forward to the next" thank the influx of messages has been amazing I am so so so grateful to you all," she wrote alongside several photos of her in a stunning black mini dress, as well as a rare photo of Marius kissing her on the cheek.