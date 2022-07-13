Oti Mabuse shares heartwarming photo with fans following sad announcement The former Strictly Come Dancing professional posted on Instagram

Former Strictly Come Dancing star Oti Mabuse has shared a heartwarming photo alongside her sister Phemelo with her fans on social media.

The Instagram image shows the siblings walking together following an appearance on BBC's The One Show and smiling for the camera. "@phemelom my love for you is like nothing on this planet… nothing! #mysisters #3girls," Oti wrote in the caption.

Oti and her other sister, Motsi, are both known for their stints on Strictly Come Dancing, but the third sister, Phemelo, generally keeps away from the spotlight.

The photo of their pair comes soon after it was announced that Oti's ITV show, Romeo and Duet, will sadly not be returning for a second series.

Oti shared this photo on her Instagram

In a statement, a spokesperson for ITV said that following the end of series one this year, a second series was not on the cards. "We have no plans for future series of Romeo & Duet at present," the statement said.

"But we look forward to working with Oti again on The Masked Dancer later this year and are actively discussing other projects going forward."

Romeo and Duet marked Oti's first major hosting gig since announcing her departure from Strictly Come Dancing earlier this year. The dancer, who won the ballroom and Latin competition in 2019 with Kelvin Fletcher and again in 2020 with Bill Bailey, said she was leaving the show to concentrate on other projects.

Oti's show Romeo & Duet won't return for a second series

Oti, who has also since joined the judging panel of Dancing On Ice, explained at the time: "I have been part of the most amazing TV show, Strictly Come Dancing for the past seven years and it has been an incredible time.

"Lifting the Glitterball twice and having the best journey with all my celebrities, but also meeting and working with the best team, crew, producers, celebs and professional dancers! You are my family and I adore you all forever."

She continued: "I'm honestly so grateful to the BBC and will always remember that Strictly and the BBC brought me to the UK - which I now call home and I have learnt and grown so much. Thank You from the bottom of my heart. I can't put in to words how difficult this decision has been, but I have decided not to return for the next series."

