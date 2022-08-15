Strictly's Oti Mabuse surprises with the most beautiful swimsuit photo

We may earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article

Oti Mabuse was giving her fans serious swimsuit inspiration over the weekend when she shared a gorgeous poolside photograph from her recent Ibiza getaway.

The 32-year-old former Strictly star was pictured basking in the sunshine, rocking a hot pink textured swimsuit that highlighted her enviable dancer's physique. She accessorised with a handheld paper fan in lieu of a hat as she stretched out on a towel. Oti's eye-catching one-piece from Bravissimo looked unbelievable on her, and had fans begging to know where it was from.

The professional dancer admitted it was all smoke and mirrors for Instagram, however, joking that in reality it was way too hot and she had only lasted three minutes in the sun.

She wrote: "Caught that sun I was wishing for. POV of friends: gosh this is fit @the_tls @rebecca_banks. Reality: forgot my hat in the room so I used a fan for shade. Woke up 3 minutes after this and hid in the shade Ps: they hate my captions as well #sobasic #summerholidays #relaxing."

The former Strictly star looked amazing in a hot pink swimsuit

Oti's fans immediately clamoured to know where she had got her curve-friendly swimsuit from, but unfortunately, it's out of stock in most sizes on the Bravissimo website.

The figure-flattering 'Cancun Swimsuit', which retails for £60, boasts concealed wired cups and goes up to a size J.

Oti wore her Bravissimo swimwear to Ibiza

One fan commented: "I can't stop wearing mine, goes great with jean shorts," prompting another to reply: "That’s what I thought, perfect for dressing up or down. They didn’t have my size in stock so […] have everything crossed."

We've found some fab alternatives, however, including this In The Style crinkle cut swimsuit and a plus-sized version at River Island.

Billie Faiers Pink Crinkle Swimsuit, £30, In The Style

Plus Pink Textured Swimsuit, £30, River Island

HELLO! recently chatted to Oti about her first capsule collection of sportswear and D-L cup lingerie with Bravissimo, and the star explained she wanted to help women feel more confident and empowered.

Having grown up in South Africa, Oti explained she was always used to women sharing the same body type as her. "But when I first started to grow into my body, I found that finding the right underwear that was the right fit for me and supported me whilst I was being active was really difficult to find," she explained.

"I couldn't find anything that supported my bust when I was running or working out, let alone dancing! I wouldn't say it knocked my confidence, but it made me feel so frustrated. I always wished there was something out there for me."

