Oti Mabuse enjoys emotional family moment with rarely-seen sister

Former Strictly Come Dancing star Oti Mabuse has expressed her joy over the fact that she and her two sisters are all finally together again after five years.

Exclusive: Oti Mabuse reveals the secret to her confidence as she launches lingerie collection

Taking to Instagram over the weekend, the professional dancer uploaded a sweet snapshot of the trio - including Strictly judge Motsi Mabuse and their rarely-seen sister Phemelo.

WATCH: Oti Mabuse makes joke about family judging her all her life

Oti, 31, explained how the three sisters all live in separate countries - so the reunion was extremely special. "Can you believe it [heart emoji] all of us together for the first time in 5 years… as 3 sisters!" she wrote in the caption.

"We talk everyday but it felt like we've seen each other every day as well, like we didn't skip a beat… living in three different corners of the earth, covid, work, timing, life…. All of it gets in the way but this was SUCH AN AMAZING MOMENT."

She added: "I love my sisters so much, it's so much I could burst into glitter... @phemelom @motsimabuse. But also the cocktails at this place are Divine, don't know what they're called but mine had ice cream and Prosecco WHATTTTTTT!!!! #sisters #family #reunion."

The post was immediately flooded with comments, with 41-year-old Motsi writing: "How much filter?????? Morereeee… epic as always !! December 2022 can't come fast enough." To which, Oti cryptically replied: "@motsimabuse no idea what you're talking about [laughing face emoji]."

Oti shared this snap with her sisters over the weekend

Holly Willoughby added: "Awww I love this… [heart emoji]." One fan stated: "Love this. We are three sisters too and the joy of being together is unparalleled. Best bond ever." Another remarked: "Awwww so happy for you three!"

Oti and Motsi have made a name for themselves in the UK thanks to their dancing credentials. Their sister Phemelo, who lives in South Africa, did not follow in their footsteps by becoming a professional dancer, but she's certainly not without any talent - she is an MBA graduate working as an engineer.

While it's rare to see all three siblings together, they have actually appeared on TV before. In 2019, Oti, Motsi and Phemelo joined forces to appear on Celebrity Gogglebox before it was announced that Motsi would be joining the team at Strictly.

