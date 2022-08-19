Death in Paradise star Ralf Little admits to very relatable phobia in new clip We don’t blame him for taking his course of action!

Death in Paradise star Ralf Little has revealed a very relatable phobia - and we can’t blame him at all! The star shared a clip of a spider in his car, saying: "Argh I don’t know what to do. I had to pull over, he disappeared, and there he is."

MORE: Josephine Jobert shares nostalgic Death in Paradise 'souvenir' after quitting show

He continued: "I don’t know what to do!" However, the clip turned out to be a big joke as the scenes switched to a car being on fire, with Ralf captioning the video: "Sorted it. No other option."

Loading the player...

WATCH: Ralf Little shares his fear of spiders

Fans were quick to empathise, with one writing: "I totally get it it's awful having a fear of spiders. I'm constantly on the lookout at the minute the blighters are everywhere," while another added: "I’d have jumped out of the car and not got back in!!" A third person shared a line of laughing crying emojis, writing: "Totally understand the reason for this."

Ralf is currently filming Death in Paradise season 12

Ralf is currently in Guadeloupe filming season 12 of the hit BBC series, and we can’t wait to see what’s in store for DI Neville Parker this time around! Meanwhile, it has been announced that the show’s spin-off, Beyond Paradise, is in the works, and sees Kris Marshall return as Humphrey Goodman.

MORE: Death in Paradise season 12: everything we know so far

MORE: Ralf Little gives warning about character in Death in Paradise season 12

Speaking about the show, he explained to Radio Times: "The classic Death in Paradise way of wrapping up the show is spun on its head a bit – not every episode is a murder – so more sheep rustling and stuff like that! It puts an English Riviera spin on the show people know and love. Who needs the Caribbean?"

Like this story? Sign up to our What to Watch newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.