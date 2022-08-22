Marriage viewers saying the same thing about penultimate episode of BBC drama Are you enjoying the series?

The BBC's clever new drama, Marriage, continued with its penultimate episode on Sunday night and viewers who tuned in to watch it are saying the same thing.

Starring Sean Bean and Nicola Walker as married couple Ian and Emma, the series follows the pair as they navigate the ups and downs of their 27-year marriage.

The latest instalment saw Emma join her boss Jamie on a work convention despite opposition from her husband, Ian. However, it was their daughter Jessica's relationship with her new boyfriend Adam that made viewers feel uneasy.

Some have taken to Twitter to express their concern over the controlling boyfriend, fearing what might come of Jessica in the final episode.

One person wrote: "I think Adam is going to kill them all, but there is so much tension and private misery under the surface almost anything could happen," while another added: "If Adam is the kind of person we're being led to think he is, ie a controller, then Jess has no idea what she's about to unleash."

Some viewers expressed concern about Jessica's boyfriend Adam

A third viewer commented: "Angry, shouting, controlling…I bet he has a few more gems up his sleeve our Adam," while another expressed a more optimistic view, tweeting: "The shots are beautiful. The acting is beautiful. Jess is stressing me out not seeing Adam's red flags but hopefully she'll come to her senses."

Other viewers took to Twitter to praise the episode, with one person writing: "I could honestly watch another ten episodes of #marriagebbc love a good slow burn character study of mundane day-to-day life. Or it might just be that Sean Bean and Nicola Walker are so excellent and I could happily watch them shopping in Morrisons for hours," while another simply wrote: "#marriagebbc Genius! Loved it."

Viewers praised the episode

Another fan, who has already watched the final episode, encouraged others to see the series through, tweeting: "Having now watched the whole series, another plea to those who didn't like #marriagebbc to just try again. It's fiercely brave, and so authentic and very, very funny and it will make you really cry. Please don't miss it. I can't stop thinking about it."

