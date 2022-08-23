Jenna Bush Hager congratulated as she delivers details of exciting new TV project The mom-of-three can't wait

As if Jenna Bush Hager doesn't have enough on her plate, the TV host is adding to her busy schedule.

The Today show host has delivered some very exciting news and revealed she's going to executive produce an upcoming project.

Taking to the Instagram feed of her popular book club, Read with Jenna, she posted an article detailing the news.

Jenna Bush Hager opens up about body image

Her caption read: "Big news in #ReadwithJenna Land! The Many Daughters of Afong Moy is headed to the screen!

"Jenna will executive produce the project along with Ben Spector, who is president of film and television at the banner. Author @jamieford will serve as a consultant. So excited for this and glad you're all along for the ride."

Fans went wild for the news and commented: "So excited - this was one of the best books yet," and, "So excited about this. I’m reading it currently and find it fascinating. It’d be too hard for movie so TV mini series will be perfect."

Jenna can't wait to bring the book to the small screen

The novel follows 250 years down the family tree of Afong Moy, a real-life historical figure who is thought to be the first Chinese woman in the United States in the 1830s.

The author appeared on Today with Hoda and Jenna and admitted: "I feel like Cinderella and the clock's never going to strike midnight."

Jenna said the book was "awesome," and added: "I've been telling Hoda about this book for a long time. It's about generations of love — love passed down from mother to daughter to mother to daughter."

In addition to her work, Jenna is also a hands-on mom to her three children

Jenna certainly has her hands full and recently revealed that she has teamed up with Universal International Studios as part of her production company's first-look deal, to develop a series adaptation of Kirk Wallace Johnson's bestselling true-crime book, The Feather Thief: Beauty, Obsession, and the Natural History Heist of the Century.

We don't know where she finds the time!

