Savannah Guthrie sparks emotional response from Jenna Bush Hager with unexpected baby video

Savannah Guthrie took a trip down memory lane on Monday to revisit adorable baby videos of her children after being struck by a segment on the Today show.

The TV star shared the sweetest clip of her daughter Vale, now seven, as a baby wriggling around in her crib while Savannah cooed over her and rubbed her belly while speaking in 'baby talk'.

WATCH: Savannah Guthrie gives rare insight into family life

The video was in response to a discussion on Today, which saw Savannah and her co-stars discuss a new study that has found that the notion of baby talk is universal and has a positive impact on the baby's learning development.

Savannah admitted that the segment had her digging through her archives as she captioned the clip: "Baby talk got me going deeeeeeeep into the archives." She also wrote over Vale's video: "This morning's study showing ALL cultures do this king of high pitched baby talk."

Savannah also took to her Instagram Stories to share a precious throwback of her son Charles, now five, which she captioned: "If you can handle the cuteness."

Savannah shared this adorable video of a baby Vale

One person who couldn't handle it was Jenna Bush Hager, who swiftly took to the comment section of Savannah's post with an emotional response.

She wrote: "Baby Vale is making me wanna cray. How has time gone soooo fast." Fans also had a strong reaction, with one commenting: "Priceless! Truly blessed! Adorable!" A second said: "Cutest babies ever!" A third added: "Sweetest!"

Savannah also shared a cute photo of her son as a baby

Jenna and Savannah are incredibly close. Jenna recently opened up about their friendship while chatting to HELLO!, revealing that Savannah often looks after her kids - who attend the same school.

She said: "I am so lucky to work with this group of extraordinary moms. We all have kids who are similar ages, so it's been really fun and kind of wild. It's great and I don't take it lightly. Even this weekend when I was gone, I had one kid, my husband had two, and Savannah picked up my kids and took them to church."

