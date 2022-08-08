Jenna Bush Hager joined once again by familiar Today sub The NBC show has a pool of famous cover stars

Jenna Bush Hager began her week sitting next to a different co-star during the Fourth Hour of the show.

The mom-of-three wasn't joined by her usual partner in crime Hoda Kotb, who was off to celebrate her birthday.

Instead, Jenna was accompanied by Michelle Collins, who recently stepped in for Hoda when she was on vacation.

VIDEO: Jenna Bush Hager's rise to fame - from teaching to Today

The official Instagram page for Today with Hoda and Jenna shared a picture of the pair smiling at the news desk together alongside the following message: "@michcoll is in the building!! We were so excited to have her as our guest co-host today, and can't wait to see her again tomorrow! We know that wherever Michelle goes, laughter follows."

Fans were quick to react to the news, with one writing: "Welcome Michelle!" while another wrote: "I really like Michelle." A third simply added a love heart emoji, while other viewers wrote that they missed Hoda.

Luckily, Hoda will not be away for long, although it has been revealed that she will also be off tomorrow as it is her birthday.

The star will be marking her first birthday since separating from Joel Schiffman, but it looks like she has great company for the day, as her beloved family members have all come to New York City for the occasion.

Jenna and Hoda have been working together since 2019, after long-time Fourth Hour host Kathie Lee Gifford left the show.

Hoda and Jenna often have fun on set together and the Read with Jenna star previously told HELLO! what it's really like to work with her co-star during the Fourth Hour segment.

Jenna and Hoda Kotb have been hosting the Fourth Hour together since 2019

"I feel like Hoda and I laugh hysterically, we can get into that laughter where we're not supposed to laugh," Jenna admitted.

"That church laughter where we're like 'We're going to get into trouble'," she shared. Jenna is also close with Savannah Guthrie, and told us: "And even the other day when Savannah was filling in with me, we were getting dressed together and I was like, 'Put on something more goth'.

Hoda and Jenna are incredibly close

"It feels like we're getting dressed to go on a night out when really we're getting dressed to go and present television.

"It's so much fun that you really love everybody that you work with to the point that you're getting dressed together."

