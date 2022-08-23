Escape to the Chateau: meet Dick and Angel Strawbridge's beautiful children The famous couple tied the knot in 2015

Dick and Angel Strawbridge's family are just as much the stars of their Channel 4 show, Escape to the Chateau, as their gorgeous home.

The couple have been TV favourites since their series began in 2015 and have even starred in a spinoff series Escape to the Chateau: DIY. Fans love nothing more than finding out more about their beautiful French home, as well as their adorable children.

WATCH: Escape to the Chateau's Dick and Angel Strawbridge talk family life

How many children do Dick and Angel Strawbridge have?

Dick and Angel are doting parents to two children, Arthur, nine, and Dorothy, eight. The youngsters are often pictured in cute photos on their parents' Instagram accounts and make appearances in their family's show.

Dick and Angel share Dorothy and Arthur together

Dick Strawbridge's children from his previous marriage

Dick and his first wife, Brigitm wed back in 1982 and were together for 28 years before they eventually split in 2010. The former couple shares two children, James, 38, and Charlotte, 34.

His eldest, James, followed in his dad's footsteps and became a professional chef; but his talents don't stop there and he's also a professional photographer and published author. The pair also took part in their own TV show, Hungry Sailors.

Charlotte, meanwhile, also works as a photographer, which is evident from her amazing snaps on social media. But she's also a keen painter and musician.

Dick's oldest son James Strawbridge is a talented chef

Dick's son James Strawbridge has his own fan base

In November, Dick's grown-up son James made an appearance on Escape to the Chateau as Angel threw her parents a fiftieth wedding anniversary during the episode.

The professional chef, who had previously appeared with his dad and mum Brigit in the BBC series It's Not Easy Being Green in 2006, helped to create a dream menu for Angel's mum and dad.

Fans were quick to swoon over the talented cook on Twitter, with one writing: "I didn't think this programme could get any better and then elder son comes to visit," while another wrote: "Oh my, he's gorgeous. Channel 4 give him his own show immediately!"

