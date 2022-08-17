Who is Changing Rooms designer Micaela Sharp and where have you seen her before? Laurence Llewelyn-Bowen fronts the home improvement show

Laurence Llewelyn-Bowen and his team of designers are back for the second series of Channel 4's home improvement show, Changing Rooms.

The original series first aired back in 1996 and ended in 2004 before it was revived in late 2020. The popular programme has seen a whole host of experts take on various design challenges over the years, but who is newcomer Micaela Sharp and where have you seen her before?

Who is Changing Rooms designer Micaela Sharp?

Micaela Sharp is an interior designer who Channel 4 describes as "super creative". She is an upholsterer with a passion for upcycling and sustainability and has even been known to turn her hand to carpentry.

As for her design style, she likes to layer bold colours and textiles in a sophisticated way.

When she's not busy filming for various TV shows, you can find Micaela at the helm of her business, Micaela Sharp Design, where she delivers an impressive portfolio of residential and commercial design.

Micaela's design journey began when she enrolled in an upholstery course and fell in love with the craft. She then decided to set up her own business which centres on "modern design and a quality finish", according to her website.

Micaela Sharp is an interior designer and upholsterer

Where have you seen Micaela Sharp before?

Micaela appeared on series two of the BBC's Interior Design Masters, which is hosted by Alan Carr and sees ten designers go head to head in various challenges in the hopes of winning a commercial contract.

She has also appeared on Money for Nothing, Flipping Profit, Junk Rescue, Love Your Weekend and, more recently, Kings of the Wood.

Laurence Llewelyn-Bowen hosts the programme

What is Changing Rooms?

Changing Rooms sees two sets of homeowners from the same neighbourhood work against the clock to renovate a room in each other's houses with the help of design aficionado and TV presenter Laurence Llewelyn-Bowen and a team of designers.

