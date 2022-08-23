BBC in chaos in major mishap over cancelled show Did you get a 'show cancelled' text message?

Plenty of people have taken to social media in confusion after receiving a message from BBC simply reading: "Show has been cancelled." So what on earth is it all about?

MORE: Happy Valley: very surprising cast member to return for season three

TV critic Scott Bryan tweeted about the strange message, writing: "Has anyone received a text message from the BBC saying “show has been cancelled”? And who did you get this text from?

Loading the player...

WATCH: Strictly Come Dancing in chaos after star falls ill

"Many *many* people have been receiving a text saying “show has been cancelled” from the part of the BBC that sorts out the audiences for popular programmes… It doesn’t appear to matter whether you booked a ticket with them a week ago, or indeed several years ago."

MORE: Marriage: Nicola Walker 'relates' to character's personal grief in new drama

MORE: The Repair Shop stars appeal to fans for help for heartwarming reason

Another person tweeted BBC, writing: "What’s with the 'Show has been cancelled!' text messages (especially since the last show I booked for was late October)?" Another added: "Just got a text from BBC saying show has been cancelled. What show?! As you can see I haven’t been to a BBC show since 2019. I haven’t applied for anything. Wonder what show got cancelled."

Fans can often book tickets to see live shows

BBC’s shows and tours official Twitter account responded to the odd messages, writing: "We're aware some texts have been received suggesting a show has been cancelled. We're looking into this as a matter of urgency. Nothing has been cancelled and we like to put a little more info in our texts if there are changes to our shows as we find it helps with clarity!" How bizarre!

They added: "We're not quite sure what's happened but we're looking into it. No current shows have been cancelled (and none last October either!). Apologies for the confusion."

Like this story? Sign up to our What to Watch newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.