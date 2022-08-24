Line of Duty star Stephen Graham to star in new drama - and it looks seriously good We love everything Stephen Graham does, so we are in!

Line of Duty star Stephen Graham is set to star in a new drama from the creator of Peaky Blinders Steven Knight, and we couldn’t be more excited. A Thousand Blows, set to be released on Disney+, will be a 12-part series based on illegal boxing in Victorian London. Sign us up!

So what is the show about? The official synopsis reads: "The thrilling series follows Hezekiah and Alec, two best friends from Jamaica who find themselves thrust into the vibrant and violent melting pot of post-industrial revolution London’s East End.

"Drawn into the criminal underbelly of the thriving boxing scene, Hezekiah meets Mary Carr, leader of The Forty Elephants – the notorious all-female London gang – as they battle for survival on the streets. As Hezekiah sharpens his new skills, he comes up against Sugar Goodson, a seasoned and dangerous boxer (Stephen Graham), and the two are soon locked into an intense rivalry that spills out way beyond the ring."

Speaking about the show, Stephen said: "To be able to work with Steve again and the talented team of writers we have for this project is truly wonderful, and to tell the story of these incredible characters during this period of time in London is a joy."

Stephen will play a boxer in the new series

Steven added: "I’m really thrilled to be working on this project with Stephen as well as the very talented production team and group of writers. I always love to delve into untold history, and this is a story that really deserves to be told. We are recreating an amazing world and telling a remarkable true story."

