Strictly star Adam Peaty announces shock split from girlfriend in emotional post

Adam Peaty has announced that he and his partner Eirianedd Munro have gone their separate ways after a three-year relationship.

Posting a photo of himself with his partner and their son, George, on Instagram, he wrote: "Eiri and I have decided to go our separate ways. We have enjoyed a wonderful three years together, two of those with our gorgeous son George. Our priority has always been to provide the happiest and healthiest home environment for him, and right now that means ending our romantic relationship.

"I could not ask for a greater mother for George and I am so grateful to Eiri for her amazing support over the last three years. Eiri and George, I’m sorry for letting you down. My only interest is for the well-being of our family at this difficult time so I ask that our privacy is respected and I won’t be saying anything further."

Adam starred on Strictly back in 2021

Eiri shared her own post where she told her followers that she would be taking a break from social media following the break-up, writing: "The last three years have been so, so amazing. Our little family has experienced so much laughter and love and joy. You guys have been such a significant part of that… This next chapter of my life is surely going to be an incredibly difficult one.

"I would appreciate that people would refrain from commenting, speculating of messaging. I have shared so much of my life, but for now I'm choosing privacy and I hope that you will all respect that. I love and appreciate you all so much and I'm so thankful for all the fun and opportunities you've given me. I am going to be taking a break from social media, so goodbye for now. Thank you so much for everything."

The pair have now split

Adam appeared on Strictly back in 2021, where he was met with some controversy after it appeared that he and his dance partner, Katya Jones, almost kissed during an Argentine Tango performance.

At the time, Eiri shared her own good-humoured response on TikTok in which she wrote in the caption: "Watching your boyfriend almost kiss another woman on live TV" as she pretended to cry. She then tipped her head back and fake screamed as the words 'Finding out 10 million people also watched it live' appeared on the screen.

Adam also spoke about the response, writing on Instagram: "To everyone who sees what they want to see, your comments have real life consequences. I will not be lowered or overcome by your gossip. Protect your energy. Great to spend some much needed time today with my boy."

