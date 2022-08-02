Adam Peaty gives candid update on mental health after shock Commonwealth Game defeat The former Strictly Come Dancing star opened up on Twitter

Olympic gold-medallist Adam Peaty has opened up about his mental health after a surprise defeat at the Commonwealth Games 2022 on Sunday saw the 27-year-old lose his first race in eight years.

EXCLUSIVE: Adam Peaty and girlfriend Eiri Munro open up about parenthood and future wedding plans

The former Strictly Come Dancing star divided fans after giving an explosive post-race interview following his 100m breaststroke defeat, in which he came fourth. Speaking to the BBC, the father-of-one criticised the setup of the starter block at the Commonwealth Games, saying: "They really need to do something about the starter, it is getting ridiculous now."

Loading the player...

WATCH: Adam Peaty reacts to 100m breaststroke defeat at the Commonwealth Games

Adam went on to say he was "not bothered" about the 50m semi-final on Monday evening, leading fans to brand the reigning Olympic champion as "disrespectful" and "arrogant" on Twitter.

Taking to Twitter to respond, Adam penned a candid message to his 144k followers. "Thankful for all the support[ive] messages I’m getting at the moment.

READ: Who is Adam Peaty's girlfriend Eirianedd Munro? Discover the Strictly star's love life

Adam opened up about an "incredibly hard time"

"It has been an incredibly hard time the past few months but mostly the last few days. Sometimes in the heat of the moment my emotions better me and I can’t speak with a clear mind."

He continued: "These championships mean a lot to me being a home game but I have to think bigger picture to keep my spirits high. It really, really isn’t easy. My last Commonwealth Games race will be tomorrow."

LOOK: Sophie Wessex gives Kate Middleton a run for her money with hidden talent at Commonwealth Games

SEE: Sporty royal ladies! Kate Middleton, Princess Beatrice & more's best workout looks

Before the swimmer limited replies on the post, he was met with a flurry of support from fans who were quick to respond to his heartfelt tweet with messages of encouragement for the final race.

Adam also received a flurry of support on Instagram. Fellow Strictly star Neil Jones wrote: "Go show them all," while Zoe Ball commented: "GOOD LUCK CHAMP."

The Team GB swimmer said Tuesday will be his final Commonwealth Games race

"Looking strong in mind and body Adam. Wishing you much success" added a third fan.

Adam has since made it clear that he shouldn’t be written off in the final. He said: “You back a lion into a corner, they’re going to bite. I’m backed into a corner now but I’m OK with that.”

Like this story? Sign up to our HELLO! Mail newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.