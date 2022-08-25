Ewan McGregor's next TV role revealed - and it sounds amazing We're adding A Gentleman in Moscow to our watchlist immediately!

Ewan McGregor has lined up his next television role, and it's an adaptation of a best-selling novel.

MORE: Poldark star Aidan Turner teases BBC drama's return - but with major change

It's been announced that the award-winning actor will star in a brand new British TV drama titled A Gentleman in Moscow. Adapted from Amor Towles' hit 2016 novel of the same name, the series follows a Russian nobleman who is ordered to spend the rest of his life inside a luxury hotel.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Ewan McGregor recently graced our screens in Star Wars series Obi-Wan Kenobi

The Obi-Wan Kenobi actor will take on the lead role of Count Alexander Rostov, who, as the synopsis reads, "finds that his gilded past places him on the wrong side of history" in the aftermath of the Russian Revolution.

MORE: Ewan McGregor's famous daughter made appearance in Obi-Wan Kenobi – did you spot her?

MORE: Obi-Wan Kenobi star Bonnie Piesse reveals Ewan McGregor's cast gift

"Spared immediate execution, he is banished by a Soviet tribunal to an attic room in the opulent Hotel Metropol, threatened with death if he ever sets foot outside again," it continues.

Ewan will take on the lead role of Count Alexander Rostov

"As the years pass and some of the most tumultuous decades in Russian history unfold outside the hotel's doors, Rostov's reduced circumstances provide him entry into a much larger world of emotional discovery. As he builds a new life within the walls of the hotel, he discovers the true value of friendship, family and love."

A Gentleman in Moscow by Amor Towles, £6.99, Amazon

Speaking about the new project, Ewan - who will also serve as executive producer on the series, said: "It's an amazing, wonderful story and I am very excited to get to play such a fabulous role."

MORE: 10 things you need to know about Ewan McGregor’s model daughter Clara

Executive producer Tom Harper added: "The book is a rare and delicious treat and I fell in love with it the moment I picked it up 6 years ago. We are thrilled that Amor entrusted this brilliant team with bringing the Metropol to life and couldn't be more delighted that Ewan will be playing the Count."

While the release date for the series has not been set yet, we do know that viewers can catch the series exclusively on the newly launched streaming site Paramount+ in the UK and network Showtime in the US.

Like this story? Sign up to our What to Watch newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.