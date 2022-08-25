Shetland viewers all saying the same thing after shocking cliffhanger Fans were left seriously worried

The latest episode of Shetland left viewers in shock on Wednesday night when it ended with a major cliffhanger which left DS Alison 'Tosh' McIntosh's life hanging in the balance.

The beloved BBC detective series, which is currently airing its seventh season, stars Douglas Henshall as Detective Inspector Jimmy Perez as he investigates grisly crimes on Shetland.

Wednesday's episode saw Jimmy and his team continue their investigation into missing teenager, Conor, as the police discovered the details of the vulnerable boy's safe place - a caravan on the Shetland mainland.

Tosh entered the caravan alone and reported her findings to Jimmy over the phone before noticing large chemical drums, a timer and wires. She frantically tried to escape the locked vehicle before the caravan burst into flames and the credits began to roll.

Viewers were quick to express their concern on Twitter, with many fearing that Tosh died in the dramatic explosion. One person wrote: "Just reading tweets re last night's #Shetland ah lads my heart I can't bear it, please let #Tosh be alright. My nerves can't cope," while another added: "Whaaat??!! Did Tosh make it out?! Knew something was going to happen when they kept referring to her family in the episode. Gonna be a long week!!"

The episode ended on a major cliffhanger

A third person tweeted: "No not Tosh I was not expecting that what a cliffhanger!!! This series is absolutely first class TV," while another commented: "Please don't let Tosh be dead!"

Other viewers pointed out that with season seven being Douglas' last outing as Jimmy Perez, it would be a double blow if Tosh, played by Alison O'Donnell, was killed off.

Fans were left concerned for Tosh

One person wrote: "Jeez, #Shetland you're doing my head in. I'd got that Jimmy was leaving (happy ending?) but leaving us hanging with Tosh in a caravan?" while another added: "Given we're losing Jimmy and Duncan as it is, I will 100% riot if they just took Tosh from us too."

