Ewan McGregor's famous daughter made appearance in Obi-Wan Kenobi – did you spot her?

Ewan McGregor has returned to form as Obi-Wan Kenobi in the Disney+ Star Wars series – but did you know that he was joined by his daughter? Esther-Rose McGregor is a tattoo artist, musician and actress, and starred opposite her dad in episode two. Get the details…

In episode two, Esther-Rose plays Tetha Grig, a 'spice' seller in Daiyu who gives Obi-Wan advice when he is searching for Leia, pretending that he is searching for his daughter. During a sweet moment, Tetha tells he might have lost her forever, saying: "I was once someone’s daughter, too."

Esther is one of Ewan's five children, as he shares daughters Clara, Jamyan, Anouck and Esther with his ex-wife, Eve Mavrakis, and a baby son, Laurie, with his partner Mary Elizabeth.

His eldest daughter Clara has previously opened up about her family, and meeting her baby brother for the first time. She said: "I met my little brother recently, he's just adorable, he's like the light of my life, it's this whole other experience I've had siblings come at very different times in my life. The first I was six, then ten, 15, and now I'm 25. So it's kind of amazing feeling it differently as a result."

She continued: "[My dad] sheltered us very much from the public eye, this was his world, his career and we didn't have anything to do with that, and rightfully so. The only thing I had to deal with was kids at school saying, 'Your dad's Obi Wan Kenobi,' and that was fine, and I wasn't thrown into the public eye before I had my own decision to put myself there."

Esther-Rose played Tetha Grig

Although Esther has yet to speak about her Star Wars role, the actress regularly posts on Instagram, and fans have been full of praise for the role, with one commenting: "The chemistry between you and your dad even in that brief scene really tugged at my heartstrings." Another person added: "It was good to see you have a cameo in Obi Wan Kenobi Esther."

