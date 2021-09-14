Selena Gomez shares silly video with fans as she celebrates incredible news We can't wait!

Selena Gomez has shared a silly behind-the-scenes video from her time on set of Hulu smash series Only Murders In The Building.

The actress - who on Tuesday celebrated the incredible news that the show was renewed for a second season - posted a fun TikTok video that featured a series of snaps of the star napping on set.

"Only naps in the building," she quipped alongside the video which saw her in a variety of poses and places having a quick snooze.

WATCH: Check out the official trailer for Only Murders in the Building

The series, which stars Selena, Martin Short and Steve Martin, received high praise from audiences.

It was picked up for a second season after becoming the most-watched Hulu Original comedy on premiere day and also the most-watched comedy on premiere day across all SVOD titles ever on the platform.

As the official synopsis for the show reads, Only Murders in the Building "follows three strangers who share an obsession with true crime and suddenly find themselves wrapped up in one."

Selena shared a series of snaps of her napping

"When a grisly death occurs inside their exclusive Upper West Side apartment building, the trio suspects murder and employs their precise knowledge of true crime to investigate the truth.

"As they record a podcast of their own to document the case, the three unravel the complex secrets of the building which stretch back years.

She captioned it "only naps in the building"

"Perhaps even more explosive are the lies they tell one another. Soon, the endangered trio comes to realize a killer might be living amongst them as they race to decipher the mounting clues before it's too late."

Selena previously opened up about the reasons why she was keen to take part in the crime-comedy and how it differed from other acting projects in her career, admitting she didn't know what she was doing when she appeared as a young girl on the Disney Channel.

She stars alongside Steve Martin and Martin Short

"The level of sophistication of the material is the first reason why I wanted to do this," she said.

"But I don't know; [back then] I was a kid and I didn't really know what I was doing. I was just riding around on set all day, but now I feel like a sponge and I soak up all of the wisdom that I can. It's really nice to be back on TV and it's nice to be cast as my actual age, which never happens. I'm very happy to be doing this show."

