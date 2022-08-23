Giovanni Pernice shares sweet tribute to his Strictly 'partner in crime' Aladdin and Jasmine, is that you?

Strictly Come Dancing pro Giovanni Pernice has taken to Instagram to wish his co-star a very happy birthday with the most hilarious video! Wishing his fellow dancing pro Kai Widdrington many happy returns, he posted a clip of the pair dressed as Aladdin and Jasmine while lip-synching to A Whole New World.

MORE: Strictly's Giovanni Pernice issues urgent warning to fans

In the clip, Giovanni is dressed up as Jasmine while Kai looks brilliant as Aladdin, and the pair looked at each other in a jokingly loving manner as they mimed along to the duet. Fans were loving the clip, which was originally shared on Kai’s TikTok account, with one commenting: "It’s Goo’s wave that gets me. Love it." Another person added: "It sure is an unbelievable sight."

Loading the player...

WATCH: Strictly's Giovanni and Kai recreate A Whole New World from Aladdin

It looks like Kai has been having a great time celebrating his birthday, as he has been spending time in Paris with his partner, Nadiya Bychkova. Sharing a loved-up photo on their Instagram pages, the duo appeared to be head over heels for one another while posing on a bridge against a stunning Parisian backdrop featuring the world-renowned Eiffel Tower.

READ: Giovanni Pernice reveals major update about Strictly Come Dancing 2022

MORE: Rose Ayling-Ellis reaches out to Giovanni Pernice after his secret dates with Love Island star revealed

The couple's loved-up appearance comes after they first went public with their romance back in April. After being pictured looking cosy together, Nadiya confirmed the news of their relationship, revealing she and Kai had been dating "for a couple of months now".

This pair are hilarious!

Speaking to the Daily Mail's Weekend Magazine, the Strictly pro added: "It's early days and we've been rehearsing for the Strictly Professionals tour, so there's been very little free time. But we're getting to know more and more about each other day by day. He's kind and compassionate and makes me laugh. I feel very relaxed with him."

Like this story? Sign up to our What to Watch newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.