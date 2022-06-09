Rose Ayling-Ellis reaches out to Giovanni Pernice after his secret dates with Love Island star revealed The actress supported her former partner on a special night

Rose Ayling-Ellis and Giovanni Pernice are the best of friends, having formed an incredible relationship during their time on Strictly Come Dancing.

The stars went on to spend over four months together, from the moment they first met, to winning the show in December 2021, and then touring with the rest of the cast during the beginning of the year.

WATCH: Strictly's Rose Ayling-Ellis and Giovanni Pernice get ready for the TV Baftas together

On Wednesday, the EastEnders star sent him the sweetest public message, just hours after his secret dates with Love Island's first deaf contestant, Tasha Ghouri, were revealed by Mail Online.

Sharing a video of Rose giving Giovanni a quick, and funny, lesson on sign language, Rose told Giovanni: "Love this video. Have a wonderful opening night and I hope it goes well @giovannipernice."

The couple recently won a BAFTA for their performance on Strictly

Giovanni was quick to react to the hilarious video, sharing it on his Instagram and simply adding laughing emojis.

Wednesday was a big day for both Giovanni and Strictly's Anton Du Beke, as it was the opening night of their new show, Him & Me.

Taking to Instagram following the successful opening, Giovanni and Anton said: "We just finished opening night. Oh what a night!"

Giovanni and Tasha went on dates earlier this year

"You did amazing," Anton told Giovanni. "I think we got ourselves a show."

"I think we did great for a great night, what a show. Well done kiddo, I love you," he said back to the Strictly judge.

Giovanni has recently been on the news, not for his latest dance show, but for having enjoyed secret dates with Love Island's new contestant, Tasha Ghouri, just a month after he won Strictly alongside Rose.

Giovanni, 31, and Tasha, 23, connected via Instagram and eventually met in the new year but didn't go any further due to his busy tour schedule with Strictly.