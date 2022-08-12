Strictly's Giovanni Pernice issues urgent warning to fans

Strictly Come Dancing star Giovanni Pernice issued an urgent warning on Friday after one of his followers fell prey to an impersonator.

SEE: Rose Ayling-Ellis unveils stunning hair transformation as Giovanni Pernice prepares to meet new Strictly partner

In a bid to draw attention to the scam, the professional dancer used his social media platform to warn other vulnerable fans. Taking to his Instagram Stories, the Sicilian-born dancer shared a screenshot of an email he’d recently received from a distraught lady.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Giovanni Pernice pays tribute to his 'leading lady'

In the email, the scam victim penned: "I've been a silly woman…got conned out of money, just to let you know someone is trying their hardest to get money out of Gio's fans."

READ: Giovanni Pernice reveals major update about Strictly Come Dancing 2022

MORE: Rose Ayling-Ellis reaches out to Giovanni Pernice after his secret dates with Love Island star revealed

Reacting to the shocking incident, Gio pleaded: "Wow… peeps obvs this is not me! Don’t send money to anybody, it's not me!!"

Giovanni provided details of the scam

Giovanni's urgent message comes after the 31-year-old paid tribute to actress Olivia Newton-John after she died aged 73. Taking to his Instagram Stories, the star shared clips of himself at the London production of Grease: the Musical, where the cast honoured Olivia's impressive legacy.

Joined by several friends, including new Strictly pro Lauren Oakley, Giovanni captioned the post: "Really great show," with the angel emoji, adding a 'Bravo' gif as he sang along to Summer Nights in the crowd.

Following the performance, the production cast shared an emotional message about Olivia, explaining how they chose to dedicate their show to the much-loved star.

The Strictly pro won last year's competition alongside Rose Ayling-Ellis

Olivia Moore, who plays Sandy in the production, told the audience: "Ladies and gentlemen, I’m sure you’ve all heard the incredibly sad news that Olivia Newton-John passed away yesterday evening.

"She of course played Sandy in the film and is an icon who has inspired countless young performers across the world, especially us in this company.

MORE: Remembering the stars of Grease who have sadly died

"It is a huge honour to follow in Olivia's footsteps each night and perform those songs that she made world-famous for millions of fans, who continue to celebrate her incredible talent." She concluded by telling the audience that they were raising money for Breast Cancer Support in honour of the late actress.

Like this story? Sign up to our HELLO! Mail newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.