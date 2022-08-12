Strictly star Rose Ayling-Ellis trying to 'think of happy things' on nightmare journey

Rose Ayling-Ellis has shared a post in which she revealed that she was trying to stay positive during a nightmare train journey, and it sounds awful! The Strictly champ revealed that she had been stuck for three hours on an unmoving train with no air conditioning - and it is of course a very hot day!

MORE: Strictly's Giovanni Pernice issues urgent warning to fans

Posting a selfie of herself looking less than impressed to her followers, she wrote: "Keep telling myself to think about happy things while on the train with broken A/C for 3hrs." Oh dear! We're sure the train journey is just a blip in Rose's amazing summer, where she has shared snaps of herself enjoying her home town and at Latitude Festival.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Rose Ayling-Ellis supports Giovanni Pernice weeks after love island romance confirmed

Meanwhile, Rose's Strictly dance partner Giovanni Pernice has also had a difficult day, as he has issued a warning to his fans after a woman claimed that a scammer had attempted to have her send them money by pretending to be the dancing pro.

READ: Giovanni Pernice reveals major update about Strictly Come Dancing 2022

MORE: Rose Ayling-Ellis reaches out to Giovanni Pernice after his secret dates with Love Island star revealed

Rose shared a snap form the train

The Strictly Come Dancing dancer shared a screenshot of her message, which read: "I’ve [been a] silly woman got again conned out of money, just to let you know someone is trying their hardest to get money out of Gio’s fans. I’ve been asked for 1000 I’ve been so wanting to meet him but not paying this one," along with the email address asking for the payment.

Giovanni wrote: "Wow… peeps obvs this is not me! Don’t send money to anybody is not me!" For more information, check out Money Saving Expert’s advice on avoiding scams here.

Like this story? Sign up to our What to Watch newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.