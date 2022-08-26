All we know about the new series of Great British Bake Off Find out the return date and more...

It's nearly September, which means only one thing: Bake Off is back. Excitement for the new series of the beloved Channel 4 programme is already beginning to grow after the broadcaster released a teaser for the brand new episodes.

And fans won't have to wait much longer to meet the fresh batch of bakers and be reunited with their favourite judges and presenters. Here's all we know about the new series of the Great British Bake Off…

Loading the player...

WATCH: Bake Off contestants struggled in the tent during the heatwave

When does the Great British Bake Off start?

Channel 4 are yet to formally announce a start date for the new series, but there are reports swirling online that the new series could land on TV screens on Tuesday 13th September. Last year, the series began at a similar time, so it's safe to assume it'll certainly be within the next few weeks. Exciting!

Not only that, Channel 4's Twitter account shared a teaser video this week which showed the iconic Bake Off tent in the distance, before a caption read: "Coming soon."

Channel 4 shared a teaser for the new series

Who will be appearing on the Great British Bake Off?

We're yet to meet the new cast of Bake Off 2022 but fans can look forward to some familiar faces returning.

Judges Prue Leith and Paul Hollywood will be back to give their expert knowledge to the hopeful bakers, while presenters Matt Lucas and Noel Fielding will return to offer support to the stressed contestants, and provide us with some laughs!

We can't wait for the new series

What else is there to know about the new series of the Great British Bake Off?

Bake Off, which is filmed at Down Hall Hotel in Essex, was one of the shows that got the nation through various lockdowns. The programme was able to go ahead safely while keeping in line with government guidelines regarding the coronavirus pandemic.

Channel 4 bosses ensured the contestants, presenters and judges remained in their "bubbles" all week to prevent infection from spreading. This meant that the cast was away from their families for weeks while filming.

Luckily, things are back to normal for this year's show and the contestants were allowed to mix and go home to their families during the week while filming took place at the weekends.

