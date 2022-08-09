Harry Potter star reveals role on season two of Miss Scarlet and the Duke

Harry Potter star Jessie Cave has delighted fans after sharing a sneak peek of her role in the second season of period-slash-murder mystery drama Miss Scarlet and the Duke.

Taking to TikTok, the 35-year-old actress, who is best known for playing Lavender Brown in the much-loved wizarding film franchise, shared a video montage made up of behind-the-scenes snaps of herself in costume as well clips from scenes she filmed with the show's lead actress, Kate Phillips.

"Loved my character Hattie in Miss Scarlet and the Duke," she captioned the post before confirming that all of series two is currently already available to watch in the UK while US fans still have a while to wait as it will not air in America until Sunday 16 October 2022.

Sharing the same post on Instagram, she added: "Loved filming this in Serbia. Brilliant cast, brilliant acting and writing. One of my favourite jobs so far."

Taking to the comment section, many fans couldn't contain their excitement at seeing the actress join the much-loved period drama. "I have to wait until October to see #MissScarletPBS. Can't wait to meet Hattie!" one wrote. Another said: "Ooh I can't wait to watch this!" and a third added: "You make a superb Victorian."

Jessie Cave plays a character by the name of Hattie Parker in season two

Meanwhile, the drama, which also stars Jamestown's Stuart Martin recently got a huge update. PBS Masterpieces - the US home of the show - confirmed that not only has season three been shot and edited, but it will premiere on Sunday 8 January 2023.

Sharing the good news, the official Twitter account from the channel penned: "You already know we have a new season of #MissScarletPBS coming up on October 16, right? RIGHT?! Well, you won't have to wait long after that for Season 3 as that's set to premiere on January 8!"

