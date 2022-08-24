Netflix bosses shares update on Virgin River's future beyond season five More episodes are on the way...

We can't get enough of Virgin River. While season four dropped back in July, the fifth season is currently being filmed, meaning that viewers don't have too long to wait to catch up with their favourite Virgin River residents.

MORE: Virgin River boss confirms big cast changes for season five

However, now there's just one question on fans' lips - what about after season five? Well, while nothing has been confirmed just yet, one Netflix boss has reassured fans that since the show remains one of the site's biggest streaming successes, things are looking good.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Did you enjoy season four of Virgin River?

Speaking to Deadline, Netflix drama head Jinny Howe said: "I think we definitely see more longevity and growth with the show," adding: "It feels like based on what we're seeing with season four and the anticipation for season five that there is a lot more storytelling to offer us."

MORE: Virgin River fashion: Where to shop Melinda Monroe's country chic wardrobe

MORE: Virgin River star Alexandra Breckenridge reveals shocking season four alternate ending

She explained that as long as "the audience asks for it and shows up," she, along with other senior staff members at Netflix who call the shots, are "very hopeful" that the show will continue for many more seasons. "You can rest assured that there will be more Virgin River," she said.

Netflix bosses are hopeful the show will continue for many more seasons

"It will be exciting to see which characters continue to break out and audiences crave more of; we're paying very close attention, understanding that this is a really rich universe of characters and that people can't seem to get enough, myself included," she continued, hinting that the focus of the show could potentially shift away from Alexandra Breckenridge's Mel Monroe and Martin Henderson's Jack Sheridan in the future.

MORE: Virgin River creator drops major hint about Jack's romantic past for season five twist

While Mel and Jack are only the focus of the first book in the Robyn Carr series that the show is based on, there are plenty of other characters and storylines that are introduced, meaning that there is a possibility that, like the books, the series could go on and on with other characters taking on the central roles.

But, given that Virgin River viewers are most invested in Mel and Jack's relationship, we're not sure this is an entirely viable option for fans of the TV show and would be sad to see them go. For the time being though, fans can rest easy knowing that season five will see the couple continue on their journey to becoming first-time parents.

Like this story? Sign up to our What to Watch newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.