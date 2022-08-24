Will there be a season two of Instant Dream Home? Here's everything we know about the Netflix show's future...

Instant Dream Home is the new Netflix reality show that transforms the homes and lives of everyday people – so it's no wonder the show has gone down well with fans.

MORE: Who is Instant Dream Home host Danielle Brooks?

The series, which released eight episodes earlier this month, is fronted by Danielle Brooks, but can fans expect more episodes in the future? Here's what we know…

Loading the player...

WATCH: Are you a fan of Instant Dream Home on Netflix?

Will there be a season two of Instant Dream Home?

Netflix has not yet officially confirmed whether or not Instant Dream Home will return for a second outing. But, given the conversation it's generated, we can see it happening.

Usually, the streaming giant tends to wait until a show has been out for a while, they'll assess viewer figures and overall reception before making a decision. This means we could be waiting a while before we hear more. We'll keep you posted…

MORE: Viewers have the same major complaint about Instant Dream Home

MORE: All there is to know about Hugh Bonneville's new movie I Came By

Danielle Brooks hosts the Netflix show

What is Instant Dream Home about?

The Netflix renovation show sees Danielle and her team of experts take on a project to transform the homes of one family per episode. But there's a catch, the house has to be completed and ready for the family to move in within a 12-hour window. Netflix describes the show as "part home renovation show and part heist movie!"

What are the fans making of Instant Dream Home?

It seems while some fans have been enjoying the show, others have been put off. Taking to Reddit, a number of social media users expressed their frustration at the "fakeness" of Instant Dream Homes. One person summed it up: "Can we talk about how fake Instant Dream House is?

MORE: Will there be a sequel of Look Both Ways?

Netflix are yet to announce whether season two is happening

"The changes that are being made to these houses and yards require planning permission, permits to be pulled, HOA approvals, etc. There's no way these things can happen without the homeowner being aware of it."

However, it's not all bad news as many have been expressing their praise for the show on Twitter. One person said: "Danielle Brooks is so very wonderful in this new show.

Are you a fan of the show?

"Her words, her excitement, her sensitiveness, the way she asks for permission before touching and gives warm hugs and touches. The way she describes the changes. They couldn’t have found a better person! #instantdreamhome."

Another said: "Just finished episode one, the whole thing was amazing but how @thedanieb interacted with sweet Beth-Anne was my absolute fav parts of the show. #InstantDreamHome."

Like this story? Sign up to our What to Watch newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.