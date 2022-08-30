Inside Married at First Sight UK's spectacular wedding venues – including £20k royal residence Would you get married here?

Married at First Sight UK is not only filled with drama as newly-married strangers embark on new relationships, but it's also a source of wedding inspiration, particularly when it comes to their stunning venues.

The new season of the E4 show kicked off on 29 August, with experts Melanie Schilling, Paul C. Brunson and Charlene Douglas matching the likes of Duka and Whitney and Chanita and Jordan, who met for the first time on their wedding day.

If you're hooked on the show, you may have been searching: Where do the MAFs weddings take place? And how much does it cost to get married at the same venues? From Hertfordshire's Ashridge House to Wolverhampton's Pendrell Hall, take a look at the TV-worthy wedding venues featured in the last few seasons…

Eastwell Manor, Kent

Eastwell Mano is a Champneys Hotel & Spa

As a Champneys Hotel & Spa, you know you're in for a touch of luxury when it comes to Eastwell Manor in Ashford, Kent – which was where MAFs stars Michelle and Owen got married. Inside the 16th-century ivy-covered country house is three beautiful oak-panelled reception rooms that provide the perfect backdrop for a rustic wedding ceremony, before guests head to the award-winning restaurant for the wedding breakfast.

The gardens offer a stunning backdrop for a wedding

For those who want to host their nuptials outside, the Italian gazebo in the tranquil gardens is just as picturesque, while the bride, groom and their guests can make use of the beauty treatments, indoor and outdoor swimming pools, steam room, sauna, gym and tennis courts throughout their stay.

Like all venues, the price varies according to what time of year you want to have your big day. For weddings taking place between May and September, prices range from £13,145 for mid-week to £15,345 for weekends. For a very private day to remember, brides and grooms can rent the entire 22-bed manor house, three event rooms and bar and restaurant for £25,000.

Ashridge House, Hertfordshire

Ashridge is the former residence of King Henry VIII and Princess Elizabeth I

Fancy tying the knot in a royal residence? Not only have former MAFs stars been lucky enough to host their wedding at Ashridge House – the former residence of King Henry VIII and his daughter Princess Elizabeth I – but celebrities such as Jordan Banjo also chose the Grade I country estate for his big day in August 2022.

Set in 190 acres of landscaped gardens, the property is licensed for civil ceremonies for up to 150 guests and can accommodate 210 for the wedding breakfast. Meanwhile, a library, a chapel and more facilities offer plenty of picture-perfect locations for photos.

The Great Hall inside Ashridge House

The website states weddings start at £195 per person, so a guest list of 100 would set you back £19,500, with optional extras such as fireworks. However, British Radiator Manufacturer Stelrad previously worked with local wedding suppliers to calculate the overall cost, and it came to £24,850.

North Mymms Park, Hertfordshire

North Mymms Park can host up to 400 guests

Sweeping parklands? Check. Elizabethan mansion house? Check. Venue rooms for up to 400 guests? Check. North Mymms Park in Hertfordshire has it all, so it's no surprise that E4 chose to host the likes of Luke and Morag's nuptials here.

Choose from The Pavillion featuring a glass-panelled wall, The Loggia with a marble, mosaic canopy area, The Dining Room overlooking the Rose Garden and more. It also has a dedicated bridal suite for the newlyweds and 19th-century stables with 27 bedrooms for guests.

The Loggia at North Mymms

Have we piqued your interest? According to Stelrad, it would cost couples a total of £15,850 to tie the knot at North Mymms – including £8,500 for the dry-hire venue and £2,000 for catering.

Pendrell Hall, Wolverhampton

Pendrell Hall has a selection of wedding venues

Previous MAFs stars Verity and Jack got married at Pendrell Hall, a country house set within six acres of woodland and gardens.

Couples can choose to hold their ceremonies in either The Morning Room or the ballroom, while outdoor ceremonies can also be hosted in the gardens when the weather permits.

The gardens look idyllic in the sunshine

According to the venue's website, couples can enjoy exclusive use of the venue and its gardens from £1,950, depending on their choice of date and season. Plus, the price includes their wedding planning services.

