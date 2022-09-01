The Daily Lowdown: Dua Lipa responds to copyright lawsuit

Welcome to your Daily Lowdown Podcast from HELLO! Today, we're discussing Dua Lipa responding via her lawyers to a recent copyright lawsuit over her hit song, Levitating.

MORE: The Daily Lowdown: Charli XCX disappoints fans with last-minute annoucement

Not only that, Louis Tomlinson has some big news and Avril Lavigne celebrates her Walk of Fame achievement. Tune into today's episode of the podcast below...

Check out the latest episode of The Daily Lowdown!

Here's the transcript from today's episode:

Dua Lipa has responded to a copyright lawsuit the singer is facing over her hit song, Levitating. The singer has claimed via her lawyers that she's "never heard" of the two disco tracks written by L Russel Brown and Sandy Linzer which are at the centre of the copyright case. The songwriters accused the One Kiss star in March of this year of plagiarising their songs Don Diablo and Wiggle and Giggle All Night, stating that Levitating had used a "substantially similar, signature melody". However, in a court document shared this week, Dua's lawyer also asked the lawsuit to be dismissed immediately over grounds the star had no access or exposure to the tracks listed.

MORE: The Daily Lowdown: Taylor Swift makes major announcement after breaking VMAs record

MORE: The Daily Lowdown: Britney Spears' new music is finally here

Kanye West has revealed his plans to open a number of independent Yeezy stores worldwide. Taking to Instagram, the rapper, who is now legally known as Ye, revealed the news shortly after making a number of accusations that Gap, his previous collaborator, had "stolen" his Yeezy designs. The Hurricane rapper added further that the clothing retail brand had held a meeting without him, and that they had cancelled a photoshoot without his knowledge. However, Ye then revealed his plans to open his own stores globally, staring with Atlanta, Georgia.

Avril Lavigne has reason to celebrate as the singer has been awarded with a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame. The Sk8er Boi star made an appearance at the ceremony held in LA this week alongside her creative team of songwriters and collaborator Machine Gun Kelly as she told the crowed she was "proud and honoured" to receive the recognition. Avril also said the award made her feel so inspired to make even more music after an "amazing" 20 years in the business.

Louis Tomlinson has finally revealed the release date of his upcoming second album. The One Direction singer told fans this week that his sophomore record titled Faith in the Future will be officially released on the 11th November and the album is available to preorder now. And that's not the only exciting news Louis had to share as the singer is about to drop the first official track from the album titled Bigger Than Me.

And speaking of new music, Gorillaz have announced their new album, Cracker Island. The group will drop the album in February 2023 and, according to their guitarist Noodle, is the "sound of change and the chorus of the collective." The band have also dropped their new song New Gold ft. Tame Impala. It comes soon after Gorillaz frontman Damon Albarn was reportedly planning a Blur reunion for next year – it looks like he's in for a busy 2023.

Like this story? Sign up to our What to Watch newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.