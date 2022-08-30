The Daily Lowdown: Taylor Swift makes major announcement after breaking VMAs record

Welcome to your Daily Lowdown podcast from HELLO! Today, we're discussing Taylor Swift's big announcement after breaking a record at the MTV VMAs.

MORE: The Daily Lowdown: Britney Spears' new music is finally here

Not only that, the Arctic Monkeys are officially back and Meghan Markle speaks out in a very candid interview. Tune into today's episode of the podcast below...

The Arctic Monkeys are officially back. The four-piece band from Sheffield have dropped their first song in four years titled There'd Better Be A Mirrorball. The new track comes straight after the indie band took to the stage at Reading and Leeds festival over the Bank Holiday weekend for the first time in seven years. There'd Better Be a Mirrorball will feature on their upcoming album, The Car, which is released in October.

Taylor Swift has announced she's releasing a brand new album. The All Too Well singer shared the news during her acceptance speech at the recent MTV VMA Awards, telling fans that they would be available to listen on October 21. Sharing more on social media, Taylor said the new record, titled Midnights, features the stories of 13 sleepless nights scattered throughout her life. And that's not the only reason for the artist to celebrate as Taylor's recent win means she's now broken the record for the most VMAs for Video of the Year.

MORE: Meghan Markle discusses natural hair struggles after showing off curls

MORE: The Daily Lowdown: Taylor Swift faces fresh copyright lawsuit

Taylor Swift broke a record at the MTV VMAs this weekend

Megan Thee Stallion has joined the Marvel Cinematic Universe. It's been confirmed that the Hot Girl Summer rapper will be making an appearance in an action scene for Disney+ series, She Hulk. Although it's not been revealed who Megan will be playing, the Grammy-winning artist did open up about her desire to move into acting during a recent interview with The Cut – Meghan revealed that former hip-hop stars turned actors like Queen Latifah and Ice Cube inspired her to take her career further than music.

If you've been enjoying Sir Elton John and Britney Spears' new track Hold Me Closer then you'll be pleased to hear that the duo are planning to release an extended version of the song. It's been reported that a number of different remixes and a longer version of the track, which is a cover of Elton's 1971 hit Tiny Dancer, will be shared very soon. Meanwhile, Britney told her fans she felt "overwhelmed" by the song, which marks her first material release since 2016.

MORE: Meghan Markle gives biggest hint yet she'll never move back to UK with Prince Harry

Meghan Markle spoke openly in a recent interview

The Kardashians have promised "insanity" in the upcoming second season of their self-titled Hulu show. A trailer for the new series, which will land on Hulu and Disney plus at the end of September, shows the famous family including Kim Kardashian take on a whole different range of storylines including Kim's infamous Met Gala appearance for which she wore Marilyn Monroe's iconic diamond dress. It comes soon after it was confirmed that Kim and stand-up comedian Pete Davidson, who does not feature in the trailer, had split following a short romance.

And Meghan Markle has opened up in a very candid chat about her and Prince Harry's relationship with members of their family. The Duchess of Sussex, who also told The Cut magazine she was re-joining Instagram, explained how she had lost her relationship with her dad, Thomas Markle, but assured that the same didn't have to happened with her husband, The Duke of Sussex, and Prince Charles, before adding it was "his decision". Meghan also shared some sweet details of their family life in Montecito following their decision to step down as senior members of the royal family in 2020.

Like this story? Sign up to our What to Watch newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.