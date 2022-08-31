The Daily Lowdown: Charli XCX disappoints fans with last-minute annoucement

Welcome to your Daily Lowdown Podcast from HELLO! Today, we're discussing Charli XCX cancelling her gig last minute and the tragic loss of Luke Bell.

Not only that, Iggy Azalea responds to claims she fell out with fellow rapper, Nicki Minaj.

Here's the transcript from today's episode:

Charli XCX has been forced to postpone her gig in Brighton. The Crash singer was due to take to the stage at the Concorde 2 venue for Brighton Revive Live on Tuesday but told fans in a statement she would be cancelling her show after suffering a stomach bug. Charli told fans she was resting and trying to sleep through her fever and was taking antibiotics, before adding that she would be looking into rescheduling the gig for a later date.

Ed Sheeran and Jessie Ware are just two of the names set to perform at an upcoming fundraiser for the Jamal Edwards Self Belief Trust. The singers will take to the stage at the event, held in London in September, to raise money and awareness for causes that mattered most to the late SBTV founder and music producer. A press release for the event stated that the event would seek to carry on the work that Jamal started. Jamal passed away in February aged 31.

Kesha and her legal team have accused her former music producer Dr. Luke of "obstructing legal proceedings" ahead of their long-awaiting defamation trial. The Tick Tock singer's lawyer, Leah Godesky, submitted a document to a judge in New York on Tuesday which stated their concern over the producer's "stalling" to prevent the trial from going ahead on time. The pair were due to meet in court in February 2023 to settle a defamation suit that the producer filed against Kesha in 2014 after she originally accused him of sexual assault – a claim Dr. Luke vehemently denies.

Iggy Azalea has responded to claims of a fall-out with fellow rapper Nicki Minaj. The Work rapper was listed in an article written by the New York Post including a list of artists who have feuded with Nicki, leading Iggy to speak out. The Fancy hitmaker retweeted the article asking why her name was included, stating the pair had never said anything bad about one another. It comes soon after Iggy told fans she would be making a return to music after previously going on a hiatus.

And country music fans are in mourning following the loss of singer Luke Bell. The singer-songwriter was confirmed dead at the age of 32 on Monday, nine days after he was reported missing. Luke's body was found in Tucson, Arizona after he went missing on 20 August, according to the Tucson Police Department. An official cause of death is yet to be determined at this time, but authorities have confirmed they are continuing their investigation.

