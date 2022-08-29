The Daily Lowdown: Here's our summer special!

Welcome to HELLO!'s Daily Lowdown Summer special! We're giving you the round up of the biggest moments from the stars of music, film, royals and more from the past few months.

From blockbuster comebacks to the return of Glastonbury – here's our 2022 summer roundup…

Check out the latest episode of The Daily Lowdown!

Here's the transcript from today's episode:

May

This summer kicked off with some very exciting TV news. Sex Education star Ncuti Gatwa was announced as the next doctor in BBC's Doctor Who. The star told press on the red carpet of the TV BAFTAs that he was "honoured" to be taking on the iconic role.

It was the return of Eurovision and TikTok sensation Sam Ryder did more than impress the judges with his hit song Space Man. The singer, who was the UK's entry, ended up coming in second place – making him not only the highest performing UK entry since 1998 but the highest-scoring UK entry of all time.

It's become one of the highest-grossing movies of all time since its release in May, and Tom Cruise's return as Pete 'Maverick' Mitchell came back with a bang. The sequel's premiere was held in London and was attended by the full cast including the A-List actor himself and a few royal special guests! Prince William and Kate Middleton, who are self-proclaimed fans of the movie, walked the red carpet with Tom to celebrate the release of Top Gun: Maverick.

Little Mix wrapped their confetti tour this summer which marked the beginning of the girl groups' hiatus. The band, who have insisted they're not splitting for good, have parted ways temporarily to work on individual projects, as well as raising families in the case of Perrie Edwards and Leigh-Anne Pinnock.

And the Ivor Novello awards returned properly for the first time since the pandemic and it marked plenty of firsts for some big names in the industry, including Sam Fender, who picked up his first ever gong his massive hit Seventeen Going Under. HELLO! Caught up with Sam at the event as he told us his plans to crack America…

June

June kicked off with a very special celebratory weekend to mark Queen Elizabeth II's platinum Jubilee. The weekend was full of exciting events including the Trooping the Colour, a Service of Thanksgiving, and a star-studded concert. The Saturday evening performances featured big sets from the likes of Queen and Adam Lambert, Rod Stewart and Alicia Keys.

Britney Spears had reason to celebrate as the singer married her partner Sam Asghari! The Toxic hitmaker got hitched in a gorgeous ceremony held at their home in Thousand Oaks, California, and was attending by plenty of big stars including Madonna, Selena Gomez and Paris Hilton.

It was the news that no BTS wanted to hear. The k-pop band announced on their YouTube channel that they would be taking a break as a seven-piece group to focus on individual projects. However, the band's management then insisted it wasn't technically a hiatus, but that the group were taking time to work on solo projects. Here's hoping they come back together soon!

Justin Bieber was forced to cancel his Justice tour after suffering a health scare. The Peaches singer told his fans on social media that he was suffering from Ramsay Hunt Syndrome. The artist was left unable to move or feel half of his face, but luckily he's since made a full recovery and has resumed his shows.

And it was the return festival goers were all waiting for. After a three-year break, Glastonbury festival came back and it did not disappoint. Plenty of big names took to the stage to perform including Megan Thee Stallion, Years and Years, Olivia Rodrigo and more. But it was the headliners, Sir Paul McCartney, Billie Eilish, Kendrick Lamar and Diana Ross who caught the crowds' attention.

July

After disappointing fans earlier this year, Adele finally announced in July that her residency in Las Vegas was back on. The Easy On Me singer revealed that she would be heading back to the Coliseum in Sin City for a three-month stint of back to back shows. Adele said in the post she understood that her decision to cancel was horrible for her fans, but that it was the right call.

Doja Cat and Stranger Things actor Noah Schnapp found themselves involved in a very public falling out. The Kiss Me More singer criticised the actor for sharing her private messages on Tik Tok, which showed that Doja was asking about Noah's co-star Joseph Quin's relationship status. Doja called the video "whack" but has since forgiven him after he publicly apologised.

Brad Pitt touched down in London to celebrate the release of his new movie Bullet Train. The award-winning actor even spoke to HELLO! about the movie and his special bond with co-star and close friend Sandra Bullock.

Beyonce dropped her first album in six years and she did not disappoint. The global superstar released renaissance at the end of the July and has already broken records in the process. The album is Beyonce's seventh studio record and features the summer smash hit song, Break My Soul.

And after surprising everyone in Hollywood with their reunion in 2021, Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck got hitched in Las Vegas. The couple, who first got engaged in 2002 before their split and subsequent marriages to other people, said I Do a the Little White Chapel in Vegas in a small intimate ceremony. the couple would then go on to have a second wedding more recently in Ben's Georgia mansion.

August

August started off on a sad note after it was announced that Dame Olivia Newton John had sadly passed away aged 73. The Grease star had suffered a 30-year journey with cancer and many tributes poured in after her death was announced, including from her close friend and Grease co-star John Travolta, who called her "incredible."

Lady Gaga was announced as a new cast member for the highly-anticipated Joker sequel. The movie, which will see Joaquin Phoenix return in his role as the titular character, will welcome the Bad Romance singer for the second movie which is titled Folie a Deux and is scheduled for release in 2024.

It was a history making-moment for England when the Lionnesses defeated Germany in the Euros final, marking the end of a 56-year wait. The 2-1 score to England meant the team brought home a major trophy for the first time since 1966 – and the Duke of Cambridge was there to congratulate the team on their fantastic win.

Speaking of the Cambridges', Prince William and Kate Middleton officially confirmed reports that they would be moving their family-of-five out of London. The Duke and Duchess and their three children, Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis, will be moving to Adelaide Cottage in Windsor to be closer to the Queen. It was also announced that the children would be attending Lambrook School in Berkshire.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle announced they would be returning to the UK next month for the first time since the Queen's platinum Jubilee. The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are flying over to visit several charities close to their hearts. The news came shortly before the release of Meghan's podcast, Archetypes, which was released this week on Spotify featuring Tennis Champ Serena Williams.

