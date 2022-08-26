The Daily Lowdown: Britney Spears' new music is finally here

Welcome to your Daily Lowdown podcast from HELLO! Today, we're discussing Elton John and Britney Spears finally releasing their collaboration.

Not only that, Olivia Wilde opens up about her split from Jason Sudeikis and Netflix confirm Robbie Williams documentary. Tune into today's episode of the podcast below...

Here's the transcript from today's episode:

Britney Spears' first song in six years has officially been released. The star has teamed up with Sir Elton John for Hold Me Closer, a remix of Tiny Dancer, and said on social media she felt 'overwhelmed' by the release. The Toxic hitmaker admitted it was a big deal to her, while Elton revealed to the Guardian that the singer had a lot of fear throughout the journey due to past betrayal, but that they held each other's hands through the process. You can listen to Hold Me Closer everywhere, now.

The biggest stars in music are gearing up for the MTV Video Music Awards this weekend and now event organisers have announced that Eminem and Snoop Dogg will be taking to the stage. The artists will be performing their new single, From the D2 the LBC, in a special metaverse-inspired set, based on Otherside – a virtual gaming world that is not yet fully developed. The awards will take place in New Jersey on Sunday 28 August.

After previous speculation, Netflix have confirmed that they are currently producing a documentary series about Robbie Williams. The multi-episode series is set to be an unfiltered look at the popstar's hugely successful career, including his rise to fame as one fifth of Take That and his solo music. The documentary, which will launch in 2023, will also pay close attention to his personal life including his relationships, addiction and recovery, featuring 25-years' worth of intimate archive footage.

Olivia Wilde has opened up about her split from actor Jason Sudeikis. The director and actress, who is now dating Harry Styles, spoke to Variety in a very candid chat during which she explained the pain she felt about being shamed for walking away from the marriage. Olivia, who will be dropping her next big movie Don't Worry Darling next month, added she felt hurt by the double standards between men and women in the public eye during the break. Olivia and Jason were together for almost a decade before their split in 2020.

And All Points East festival continues this weekend with big acts such as Disclosure, Charli XCX and H.E.R taking to the stage. One star on the line-up is The Voice winner Ruti who spoke to HELLO! ahead of her gig this weekend at the festival in London. All Points East will take place in Victoria Park across the weekend and Nick Cave and the Bad Seeds' are set to close the festival on Sunday evening.

