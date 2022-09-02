The Daily Lowdown: Megan Thee Stallion confirms role in Disney+'s She Hulk

Welcome to your Daily Lowdown Podcast from HELLO! Today, we're discussing Megan Thee Stallion's new role in She-Hulk finally being revealed and Sam Fender's big news.

Not only that, Britney Spears' son speak out about their relationship with their mother. Tune into today's episode of the podcast below...

Check out the latest episode of The Daily Lowdown!

Here's the transcript from today's episode:

Britney Spears' sons Jayden and Preston have opened up about their relationship with their mother and their hopes for a reconciliation. The boys, who are the sons of Britney and her ex-husband Kevin Federline, have spoken out for the first time in a documented interview with Daphne Barak, which will air this week, as they explained there is no "hate them" between them and their superstar mother. Jayden added however that it will take a lot of time and effort to repair their fractured relationship, which was put under strain during the singer's 13-year conservatorship. Britney has since responded on Instagram saying her love for her children knows no bounds.

Sam Fender might have been busy in the US on his mammoth tour recently but the singer is coming home. The Seventeen Going Under star has announced he will be playing a huge gig at Newcastle's St James' Park – his first-ever stadium gig. The singer-songwriters show, which will take place in June next year, will make him and his band become the first Geordie act to headline the venue. Tickets for the event go on sale on Friday 9 September.

Megan Thee Stallion has shared a glimpse at her first major role in Disney plus series She Hulk. Posting on Instagram, the Savage hitmaker shared a video from the TV programme, showing her in costume as she dances with leading actor Tatiana Maslany in their office. The rapper's appearance takes place during episode three of the series and see Megan play the role of a shapeshifting elf. You can catch the series on Disney+ now.

The 1975 have finally announced their UK tour dates. The four-piece band from Manchester, who announced their Stateside gigs last month, will be heading up and down the country for a string of shows in the UK staring from January 2023. The band's news came on the same day they released their brand new track, I'm In Love with You, from their upcoming album, Being Funny in a Foreign Language, which is out in October.

And if you were a fan of hit reality show The Osbournes back in the day then you're in luck because the BBC have confirmed that the programme is returning to TV. Sharon and Ozzy, who filmed the hit MTV series from their home in Los Angeles, are set for a relocation back to the UK and with it comes a new series which has been described as "funny, moving and honest". Sharon responded to the news on Instagram by posting a throwback video of their time filming the fly-on-the-wall series, featuring their children Jack and Kelly.

