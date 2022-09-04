Who is Ridley star Elizabeth Berrington and where have you seen her before? The actress plays Jean Dixon

ITV's new drama, Ridley, stars Adrian Dunbar as retired Detective Inspector Alex Ridley, who finds himself back in the force when his former assistant calls on him to help crack a dark and complex murder case.

The series boasts a cast full of familiar faces, including The Fall's Bronagh Waugh and Call the Midwife's Georgie Glen, but some fans may be wondering where they've seen Jean Dixon actor Elizabeth Berrington before. Find out here…

Who is Elizabeth Berrington?

Elizabeth Berrington plays Jean Dixon in the ITV drama. The 52-year-old actress has starred in several films and TV series over the years but is best known for playing Ruby Fry in Waterloo Road and Paula Kosh in Stella.

Elizabeth launched her career by appearing as Marina in the ITV comedy-drama My Wonderful Life, alongside Emma Wray and Tony Robinson. She then went on to appear as Marie Antoinette in the sitcom Let Them Eat Cake, starring Dawn French and Jennifer Saunders.

She has featured in several films, including 2019 rom-com Yesterday, psychological horror Last Night in Soho and the 2021 film, Spencer, where she played Princess Anne.

Viewers may recognise her for playing Lady Bareacres in 2018 historical miniseries Vanity Fair, Mrs Griffiths in period drama Sanditon as well as Lynne Renfrew in BBC police drama, The Responder, which aired earlier this year.

Elizabeth played Lady Bareacres in miniseries Vanity Fair

The actress has also appeared in episodes of Death in Paradise, Vera and Father Brown in recent years.

What is Ridley about?

The four-part series stars Adrian as DI Ridley, who is tempted out of retirement by his former protégée, Acting DI Carol Farman, who enlists him as a police consultant on a compelling murder investigation.

The synopsis reads: "Turning to her old mentor for support, Carol is keen to access Ridley's unique insight into crime-solving, which has served them so well in the past.

Adrian stars in the series

"With more intriguing cases to solve, Ridley will be enticed out of retirement into his former role, reviving his formidable and successful partnership with Carol."

