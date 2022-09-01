Ben Miller’s hit show Professor T reveals season 2 release date - get the details The Death in Paradise star is a very different crime solver in the ITV show

Good news, Ben Miller fans! The star’s hit ITV show Professor T is returning for season two - and will be back much sooner than you might think! Find out more about the show’s return, including the airdate, here…

The series will finally be back on our screens on Friday 16 September, so be sure to cancel your plans (or at least have ITV Catch Up ready to go)! Starring Ben as Jasper Tempest and Harry Potter star Frances de la Tour as Adelaide, the story will once again be set in Cambridge - and it sounds seriously good.

The synopsis reads: "The second season of Professor T will see Jasper Tempest and his mother Adelaide, seek help from a therapist, which in turn will uncover more secrets from Professor T’s troubled childhood. The Professor will continue to help the police solve unusual crimes, rekindling his former relationship with Chief Inspector Christina Brand played by Juliet Aubrey."

Professor T is nearly back on our screens!

So what crime can we expect from episode one? ITV has released a teaser which reads: "When a student is left badly burnt and in a coma after a house fire, the CID team overcome their reluctance to call in Professor T as it emerges that the victim was drugged, and the fire started deliberately."

Taking to Twitter to discuss the news, one fan wrote: "Glad decent drama filling Friday 9pm slot not more alright on the night repeats or old gameshows,’ while another person added: "Excellent.

@itv have produced some pretty decent dramas. Need more with lighter elements as a few are quite depressing." Are you looking forward to the show’s return?

