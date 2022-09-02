The Voice's Anne-Marie reveals she walked off set in tears during filming for new series The singer returned for her second season on the show

The Voice star Anne-Marie has revealed that she walked off set in tears during filming for the upcoming series after hearing Tom Jones perform a song about his late wife, Linda, who passed away of cancer in 2016.

Speaking to HELLO! and other journalists at ITV's Entertainment Launch on Tuesday at London's White City House, the popstar explained that the Welsh singer moved her to tears with the "emotional" song.

She said: "Tom sang one of his songs called I Won't Crumble With You If You Fall and I actually had to walk off, not because it was bad but because it was so emotional."

She continued: "I think this is a testament to him and why he's been able to stay around for so long, it's because he feels it, every word he says in every song he releases, he means it. When he was singing the song, he said 'This is to my wife' and it just [expletive] me up."

Fellow judge Olly Murs agreed, adding: "You can see someone who loved his wife so much, you could see him living his life without her now, you can see that pain."

Anne-Marie and Olly will return alongside Tom and Will.i.am as judges for the new series, while Emma Willis fronts the show as host.

Tom's performance moved Anne-Marie to tears

Chatting about the high standard of competitors in the upcoming series, Tom said: "It gets better every year."

Emma added: "Every year you think we can't get better than this, we've got to have run out of people in the country who have got great voices. But then you remember that some people have just not gotten there yet or some people don't feel confident enough or aren't old enough to be on the show and then next year another load come in and you're like, 'we'll never beat this,' and next year you do again."

The Voice UK returns to ITV on Saturday 3 September.

