Do the couples on MAFS UK really get married? What happens after the contestants say 'I do'?

The new season of Married at First Sight UK has well and truly kicked off on E4 and has provided fans with endless drama over the past week.

While viewers continue to get to know this year's batch of newly wed couples, they might be wondering if their marriages are legally binding. Find out here…

Are the MAFS marriages legally binding?

The marriages are not legally binding as there is no marriage licence.

In the show's synopsis on the Channel 4 website, it states: "Following the Australian format, rather than legal marriages, the couples will make a lifelong commitment to one another at a glamorous ceremony, overseen by a wedding celebrant, that includes guests, bridal gowns, dancing, speeches and cake."

This is the same for the Australian version of the show as a spokesperson at Nine Network told Australian online publication Now To Love: "In order to comply with the Australian Marriage Act (1961) which requires one month and one day notification, a marriage in law was not conducted."

The rep added: "Each participant embarked on a commitment ceremony with a wedding celebrant with all due intention to commit fully to this union for the duration of the experiment. At the end of the experiment, they are given the option to continue with the relationship or go their separate ways."

The marriages are not legally binding

However, across the pond in the American series, the contestants really do get married.

Executive producer of MAFS US, Chris Coelen, told The Wrap that, unlike the UK version, the contestants sign a marriage license after filming the ceremony.

"There is a prenup that is built in. It's a very short, brief prenup. It basically says what they walk in to [the marriage with], is what they walk out of the marriage with," he explained.

"We want to give them some protection walking in. If for some reason it does not work out, at least you are protected with this basic form. You are not going to get yourself into any legal trouble. Once they are in to the marriage, everything is completely up to them."

