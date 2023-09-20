MAFS UK star Nathanial speaks out about tension on show in explosive comment

Married at First Sight UK star Nathanial Valentino has hinted at tension in his marriage to clinic consultant Ella in a video posted to his Instagram Stories ahead of their debut on the programme.

Ella and Nathanial tied the knot in Tuesday night's episode and while things got off to a great start, with sparks flying between the two as they locked eyes at the altar, it looks as though things are about the go downhill.

In a clip shared to Instagram on Tuesday, Nathanial made it clear that he faced some difficult times whilst filming: "I don't usually talk to the camera but unfortunately I won't be watching MAFS tonight but it's on at 9pm.

"The big thing is that I'm coming back home and I can't wait to tell the truth about all the [expletive] that happened on this show," he said, ending the video with a laugh.

While Ella and Nathanial seemed over the moon with the match in Tuesday's episode, the show hinted at upcoming drama between the couple in a preview clip from their honeymoon.

In the video, Nathanial accuses Ella of lying, telling her: "Now you're just lying again! You're lying in this whole thing."

Viewers will have to tune into Wednesday's episode to find out exactly what happened.

Who is MAFS UK star Ella?

Ella is a 29-year-old clinic consultant from Weston-super-Mare. She makes history on the show as its first transgender bride.

"This experiment is so much more than just me getting married. I see this as a big deal for someone who has transitioned," she told Channel 4.

The blonde bombshell lives with her nan, describing the pair as the dynamic duo everyone needs in their life.

Who is MAFS UK star Nathanial?

Nathanial is a 36-year-old events marketing manager from Manchester who is always on the move with his jet-set lifestyle.

"I don't trust anyone but myself, but I hope they've done a good job - that's all I can say," he said.

In episode one, Nathaniel told the other grooms that he was pansexual, revealing that he didn't know if he'd be marrying a woman or a man.

Are Ella and Nathanial still together?

Like their fellow contestants, Ella and Nathanial have remained tight-lipped over whether they are still together, despite filming having wrapped up earlier this year.

However, in a recent interview with RadioTimes.com, Nathanial hinted that he may have been better suited to one of the other contestants. When asked if there was someone better for him in the experience, he said "yes", adding: "I think there’s things about the experience that are really positive that I've learnt and grown and people that I've met, but I think there's two sides of everything. There's a coin and it balances out to be equal."

Meanwhile, Ella appeared on ITV's Lorraine where she opened up about her experience on the show. "I never imagined that day would actually become," she said. "As a trans person you never believe. It's so hard to find a boyfriend never mind a husband."