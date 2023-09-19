Married at First Sight UK returned for a brand new series on Monday evening and fans were overjoyed to the addictive reality show back on screens.

Once again, a group of brides and grooms were matched by the three experts, Paul Brunson, Mel Schilling and Charlene Douglas, ahead of the couples meeting for the very first time at the altar.

WATCH: Married at First Sight UK shares first look at new series

Episode one showed Arthur Poremba and Laura Vaughn's big day but viewers were left "cringing" at home while watching the newlyweds exchange vows.

Arthur revealed that he had taken his vows from the internet and, as a result, came out with some bold statements that shocked his bride and viewers at home.

The tennis coach said: "You are my happiness, my everything. I love you," to which Laura then retorted: "The boy has confessed his love to me and I don't even know his surname."

Viewers were quick to share their reaction to the awkward moment online and many were saying the same thing. One person wrote on Twitter, formerly known as X: "Most girls don't want to hear 'I love you' Arthur, they want to be loved. Very different."

Another said: "Laura and Arthur's wedding is giving me second-hand embarrassment," and a third agreed: "When Arthur said 'I love you' I almost DIED."

A fourth found the ordeal hilarious and tweeted: "On the floor Arthur why with the Google vows #MAFSUK," followed by a string of laughing face emojis, as a fifth commented: "I'm cringing omg why did he say that?"

Arthur is a 34-year-old tennis coach who was born in Poland before his mother and stepfather brough him to England. E4's press release says: "Whilst he likes to hold the room, Arthur is ready for that committed, loving relationship and wants the fairy tale he has dreamed of since being a young boy."

Laura, meanwhile, is a 34-year-old finance manager from Hampshire who is described as a lover of the finer things in life. "She knows what she does and doesn't want in life since her former partner unexpectedly ended their marriage.

"But Laura is not giving up on love and is ready to commit entirely to the experiment and hopefully leave the process with the love of her life. 'Let's get married - second time lucky?'"

Fans can expect more drama as the series goes on. "The couples will make a lifelong commitment to one another at a glamorous ceremony, overseen by a wedding celebrant, that includes guests, bridal gowns, dancing, speeches and cake," the synopsis reads.

"After the ceremony and celebrations are over, true love is well and truly put to the test, as they embark on a luxurious honeymoon, before moving in with each other AND their fellow couples.

"Relationships will be put under the microscope, by fellow brides and grooms at weekly dinner parties – as well as by the experts, at recurring commitment ceremonies, where couples choose whether they want to stay in or leave the process."