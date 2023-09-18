Married at First Sight UK: Start date, time and full cast – all you need to know

Our favourite reality show is back! Married At First Sight UK is kicking off a brand new series on Monday evening and we couldn't be more excited to be reunited with the experts and meet a fresh batch of brides and grooms all hoping to meet their forever love at the altar.

In recent series, the programme has taken a nod from the Australian version and amped up the drama with a new format. As the synopsis explains: "The couples will make a lifelong commitment to one another at a glamorous ceremony, overseen by a wedding celebrant, that includes guests, bridal gowns, dancing, speeches and cake.

WATCH: Married at First Sight UK shares first look at new series

"After the ceremony and celebrations are over, true love is well and truly put to the test, as they embark on a luxurious honeymoon, before moving in with each other AND their fellow couples. Relationships will be put under the microscope, by fellow brides and grooms at weekly dinner parties – as well as by the experts, at recurring commitment ceremonies, where couples choose whether they want to stay in or leave the process."

We can't wait!

So what time does the show start and who are the couples? Get to know them below…

When Married At First Sight UK start?

Married At First Sight UK returns to screens on Monday 18 September at 9 pm on E4.

Meet the brides and grooms for the current series of Married At First Sight UK

© Channel 4 The brides and grooms appearing on Married at First Sight UK

Who are the Married At First Sight UK experts?

The experts on the reality show are, once again, Paul C Brunson, a relationship and dating coach also known for his work on Celebs Go Dating, and Melanie Schilling, a relationship coach who is best known for her stint on the Australian version of the show, and Charlene Douglas, a leading Sex and Intimacy expert who has appeared on other shows such as The Sex Clinic and Good Morning Britain.

© Ash Knotek/Shutterstock for Channel Four Paul Brunson and Charlene Douglas

The Brides

Here are the brides hoping to find their one true love on this series of Married at First Sight UK.

Ella, 29, Clinic Consultant: Ella describes herself as having a big heart and a big sense of humour.

Jay, 31, Sales Manager: Jay says her positivity and "happy-go-lucky energy" shines through in a group of people.

Laura, 34, Finance Manager: A lover of the finer things in life and describes herself as a "boss".

Peggy, 32, Technology Risk Partner: Peggy is looking for a happy conclusion to her fairytale.

Porscha, 36, Executive Assistant: Porscha says she has a big heart and is "old school" when it comes to love.

Rosaline, 28, Florist: Fresh from a breakup, Rosaline is hoping for her happily ever after.

Shona, 31, Performing Arts Teacher: Not afraid to speak her mind, Shona describes herself as a free-spirit and is looking for the final piece of the puzzle.

Tasha, 25, Childcare Assistant: Described as a "typical Leeds girl", Tasha is caring and has a lot of love to give underneath her "sassy exterior".

The Grooms

Here are the grooms appearing in this series of MAFS UK.

Arthur, 34, Tennis Coach: His job takes him all over the world, but Arthur is ready to commit and is hoping for his fairytale.

Brad, 27, Model: Brad says he might look like a bad boy, but he wears his heart off his sleeve and says he falls in love quickly.

Georges, 30, Sports Rehabilitator: Georges describes himself as "weird and wonderful".

Luke, 30, Sales Executive: Known as the "funny one", Luke says he can always be relied upon to crack jokes in any situation.

Nathanial, 36, Marketing and Events Manager: Another groom who is on the move constantly with his job, Nathaniel says he's on the hunt for true love.

Paul, 26, Account Manager: Paul leads a very active lifestyle being a boxer, gymgoer and footballer.

Terence, 40, DJ/Youth Worker: Terence is described as the "life and soul of the party with a heart of gold."

Thomas, 27, Investment Communications: This groom is described as a gentleman whose love language is gift-giving.

Married At First Sight UK begins on Monday at 9 pm on E4.