Exclusive: MAFS star Thomas Kriaras promises 'tumultuous' journey and show 'villains' in latest series

Married at First Sight UK is back and we''re so excited to see all the brides and grooms walk down the aisle as they take part in the very popular love experiement. One of the grooms is Wiltshire-based Thomas Kriaras, and he sat down with HELLO! to speak about the "greatest experience" he'd had in his life.

Although he didn't go into too many details, he teased that fans can expect some "awkward" moments between him and his bride-to-be, joking: "You can call us awkward and awkwarder". Lifting the lid on his experience, he explained: "My journey in MAFS was just tumultuous. But it was the greatest experience I've ever had in my life in such a short period of time.

"The person I'm with is actually the loveliest person in the world. I'm so grateful to have met her and she's given me so much more than I ever thought I would have gotten out of this experience. I thought I would come in, make some friends, bish, bash, bosh, done, but I feel like I've had the biggest learning experience in my life."

The investment communications consultant, who is based in Wiltshire, also teased that some villains would be emerging during future episodes of the show, although he was quick to add that he wouldn't be one them.

"It's going to be wild," he shared. "However, there are some villains that appear in this season with some questionable behaviour, and I can't really say anything more than that otherwise I'll spoil it for the viewers."

The experience has been "life-changing" for Thomas, who admitted that he had been single for three and a half years, before signing up. "I thought: 'Wow, this is such a unique opportunity'," he explained. "I thought it'd be nice to test the waters, but then you realise, this is actually a marriage. There's actually a woman with her father walking you up down the aisle, and you're hoping doesn't have a shotgun behind his back."

The 27-year-old also promised there would be plenty of tears along the way, saying: "Viewers have an understanding of the fact that we live on camera, but then they question, why we're so invested, why we're so upset when the littlest thing happens.

"It's because that's our life, this is 100% of our life. We don't see anything else, we literally live in our relationships and in our friendships and when they crumble our life crumbles. One of my best mates on the show, when he left and I won't say who, I was more heartbroken when then when my last girlfriend broke up with me."

Thomas' wedding airs on Tuesday, but it appears he has a little work to win over some parts of the fanbase, with one viewer of the show saying: "'Thomas shouldn't be on MAFS. He should be on GB News, telling the viewers why sewage in the rivers is good for us.'" The groom-to-be is confident that he'll be able to show off his "kindness and understanding" highlighting how a key to a good marriage is "compromise".

But Thomas has found camaraderie with his co-stars, saying: "Honestly, I made mates for life. What surprised me the most is how deep rooted the bonds become. I speak to so many of the cast members every single day, I see them weekly, and I'm going to see them to do my viewing. I can't imagine my life now before MAFS and the people I've met through this incredible experience."

This series of Married at First Sight UK is making history with its first-ever transgender bride, Ella, and Jay, who was born without part of her left arm, and has sometimes been left feeling she wasn't "worthy of someone".

Speaking about the diverse cast, Thomas said: "It's representation of all the facets and so many people can relate to it. People can look up to Ella, for example, and think: 'Oh, if she can do it, she can embrace who she is, and I can as well'.

"It creates this sense of acceptance, which is the key word. Whereas it might have been seen with Jay as something to look down upon, it's something to embrace and empower yourself and not to shy away from. I love Luke and Jay to bits and seeing their wedding it just melted my heart there's such a beautiful match."