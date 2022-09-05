This Morning viewers have same reaction as Holly Willoughby and Phillip Schofield make dramatic return The pair are back from their summer break

This Morning welcomed Holly Willoughby and Phillip Schofield back to the iconic blue sofa on Monday morning following the pair's extended summer break - and viewers are all saying the same thing about their return.

The show opened with an epic performance of 'Supercalifragilistic' from the cast of West End stage show Mary Poppins.

While the presenting duo were nowhere to be seen at first, towards the end of the song Phillip appeared from the back of the stage and Holly descended from the sky while holding a black umbrella before landing next to her co-host.

"I've always wanted to do that. Oh my days that was so fun," Holly said before giving her co-star a big hug.

Viewers were quick to praise the extravagant opening of the daytime programme and express their delight over Holly and Phillip's return. One person tweeted: "Cor Blimey it's Mary P on #thismorning rockin a great frock. Love the show, so colourful and magical," while another added: "Ok, that was so weirdly wonderful and much needed to start the week haha. Already relieved Holly and Phil are back on our screens."

A third fan commented: "Holly's most iconic entrance ever?!" while another wrote: "Welcome back @Schofe @hollywills, loved the entrance."

Viewers were glad to see Holly and Phillip back on their screens

Others were quick to notice a major change in Holly's appearance as the mum-of-three debuted her new long locks, making a change from her signature blunt bob.

One person tweeted: "I love Holly with longer hair," while another added: "Nice hair Holly!"

While the pair enjoyed their annual summer break, a variety of stand-in hosts held down the fort at the This Morning studio. Friday presenters Alison Hammond and Dermot O'Leary kicked off the summer rota on July 11 and remained hosting for two weeks. They then passed the reins to Josie Gibson and Craig Doyle for a week before Vernon Kay and Rochelle Humes took over.

Ruth Langsford also made her return to the programme alongside Rylan Clark. The 62-year-old's week on the show marked the first time she had hosted the programme since she and husband Eamonn Holmes stepped down from their regular Friday slot in December of 2020.

