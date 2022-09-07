Why Brendan Fraser’s standing ovation at The Whale premiere was so emotional Why was the beautiful moment so emotional for the actor?

Brendan Fraser has been a familiar face on our screens for decades. Beloved for his roles in The Mummy, George of the Jungle and Bedazzled, the actor was booked and busy before appearing to disappear from Hollywood blockbusters altogether.

He appeared in shows including The Affair and Trust, until landing the lead role in The Whale – a role which earned him a six-minute standing ovation at the Venice Film Festival, leaving him in tears. So what happened to Brendan, and why was the success of The Whale met with such emotion? Find out here…

WATCH: Brendan Fraser was in tears at the Venice Film Festival

Speaking to GQ back in 2018, Brendan gave a candid interview about stepping away from Hollywood, both willingly and unwillingly for a plethora of reasons, including accusations of a horrifying sexual assault by the former president of the Hollywood Foreign Press Association, Philip Berk, which led to depression, a suspicion that he had been blacklisted from the HFPA as a result of his accusations.

Brendan at the Venice Film Festival

Speaking about the incident with Philip Berk, he explained: “His left hand reaches around, grabs my ass cheek, and one of his fingers touches me in the taint. And he starts moving it around. I felt ill. I felt like a little kid. I felt like there was a ball in my throat. I thought I was going to cry… I became depressed… It made me feel reclusive.”

He added: “I don't know if this curried disfavour with the group, with the HFPA. But the silence was deafening… The phone does stop ringing in your career, and you start asking yourself why. There's many reasons, but was this one of them? I think it was.”

Brendan in George of the Jungle

The star also struggled with difficulties surrounding his health, particularly while filming The Mummy 3, struggled with losing out on a badly wanted role as Superman, went through a divorce and lost his mother in the years that followed.

Discussing his life on Twitter following The Whale’s standing ovation, one fan wrote: “If you know anything about Brendan Fraser’s personal life and what happened to his career, then you should be cheering for this man. What a beautiful moment that's well deserved. The beginning of something special.”

Brendan opened up about being assaulted in 2003

Speaking about casting Brendan in the role, the director Darren Aronofsky said: “Casting Charlie was a huge challenge for many different reasons. I considered everyone, all different types of actors. Every single movie star on the planet. But none of it ever really clicked, it just didn’t move me, it didn’t feel right. A couple of years ago I caught a trailer from a low-budget Brazilian movie, I saw Brendan in it and a lightbulb went off.”

