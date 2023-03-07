Inside the outrageous 2023 Oscars goodie bag worth over $100k Oscar nominees including Austin Butler and Jamie Lee Curtis will walk away with a swag bag

The 2023 Oscars are almost here, and while only a few of the top nominees will be walking away with a coveted golden statuette, none of them will be leaving empty-handed.

This year's 'Everybody Wins' nominee goodie bag has been revealed and it is possibly even more outrageous than last year's, which was worth almost $140,000. While marketing company Distinctive Assets – which compiles and provides the gifts – has kept this year's value under wraps, they have confirmed it is worth a whopping six figures!

How much is the Oscars goodie bag worth?

Unlike previous years, the value of the 2023 gift bag hasn't been revealed but it is more than likely worth over $100,000. "While this gift bag does, as always, have an impressive value, that is neither our focus nor goal. This is a straightforward win/win," Distinctive Assets founder Lash Fary said in a press release.

"These nominees are in a unique position to help participating brands immeasurably by simply wearing, using and talking about these products."

What's inside the 2023 Oscars goodie bag?

There is something for everyone inside the 2023 Oscars goodie bag, starting with a woodland escape to Ottawa, Canada, in a sprawling ten-acre property that features a swimming pool and a movie room. Visitors will also have the use of a sports car if they decide to venture out.

If Canada doesn't appeal, then there's an Italian escape to the volcanic island of Ischia, Campania, the location of the Faro Punta Imperatore Lighthouse.

The Oscars gift bag has over 60 brands included

There are also plots of land in Australia, and products from at least 60 brands ranging from health and lifestyle, including Art Lipo body sculpting, facial rejuvenation procedures from Dr. Konstantin Vasyukevich, and Bauman Medical hair restoration services.

The 2023 'swag bag' will also include skincare products from Miage, luggage and flip-flops from Havaianas, a silk pillowcase from Blush Silks, a travel pillow from PETA, Ariadne Athens Skin Wellness bath ritual sets, C60 Purple Power edible massage oil, The Beauty Tea Company limited edition all-natural tea collection, and M Cacao Expressio chocolates – chocolate boxes with a video message embedded inside.

Other beauty and lifestyle brands included in the goodie bags are All Better Co., Bored Rebel, Daily Energy Cards, Effecti-cal, Kind Reason Co., KnowingLabs, Maison Construction, NaturGeeks, Rareté Studios, ReFa, Proflexa, to name just a few.

"We are excited and proud to once again be creating what is known worldwide as the ultimate swag bag," Lash added.

Recipients of the 2023 Oscars goodie bag include Michelle Yeoh and Colin Farrell

"While our gifts may be famous for being fun, fabulous, useful and unique, they also serve a grander purpose. Most of the brands we include are from a diverse and inclusive array of small businesses who meaningfully benefit from the global exposure that being associated with Hollywood’s Biggest Night affords them. This is celebrity marketing with a mission."

Who receives an Oscars goodie bag?

Not every nominee is fortunate enough to receive a gift bag; only the top acting and directing nominees can take one home. This year's lucky recipients include Austin Butler, Brendan Fraser, Colin Farrell, Cate Blanchett, Ana De Armas, Michelle Williams, Michelle Yeoh, Judd Hirsch, Angela Bassett, Jamie Lee Curtis, Todd Field, and Steven Spielberg.

