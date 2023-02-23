Pregnant Rihanna will perform Black Panther: Wakanda Forever song at 2023 Oscars Rihanna revealed her pregnancy news at the 2023 Super Bowl Halftime Show

Rihanna will perform at the 2023 Oscars, four weeks after revealing she is expecting her second baby with A$AP Rocky.

The singer- who shared her pregnancy news with the world at the 2023 Super Bowl Halftime Show - will perform during the awards ceremony on March 12 singing the Oscar-nominated song Lift Me Up from Black Panther: Wakanda Forever.

WATCH: Inside Rihanna's New Family Life With Baby

Loading the player...

The singer made her long-awaited comeback at the 57th Super Bowl, which many fans cheekily claimed was really the "Rihanna concert," but the biggest surprise was when the global superstar cradled a growing baby bump throughout her supercharged performance.

The 35-year-old is the first woman to perform the Super Bowl Halftime Show while pregnant.

A rep for the star confirmed she is expecting baby number two. She already shares a son, born back in May 2022 with partner A$AP Rocky.

The couple were first romantically linked in the summer of 2020.

MORE: A$AP Rocky's reaction to Rihanna's baby reveal is going viral on TikTok - watch

Although the star has shared a few rare glimpses of her little one on social media, and a recent British Vogue cover, the Diamonds songstress has yet to confirm her son's name.

For her halftime performance, the Barbados-born multi-hyphenate sang some of her most popular and beloved songs from her decades-long career.

Singing from a floating stage, some of her song selections included Rude Boy, Work, We Found Love, Wild Thoughts, Kanye West's All of the Lights, Umbrella, and more.