Pregnant Rihanna will perform Black Panther: Wakanda Forever song at 2023 Oscars

Rebecca Lewis
Rihanna, who is pregnant with her second child, will perform Black Panther: Wakanda Forever song at 2023 Oscars
Rihanna will perform at the 2023 Oscars, four weeks after revealing she is expecting her second baby with A$AP Rocky.
The singer- who shared her pregnancy news with the world at the 2023 Super Bowl Halftime Show - will perform during the awards ceremony on March 12 singing the Oscar-nominated song Lift Me Up from Black Panther: Wakanda Forever.
The singer made her long-awaited comeback at the 57th Super Bowl, which many fans cheekily claimed was really the "Rihanna concert," but the biggest surprise was when the global superstar cradled a growing baby bump throughout her supercharged performance.
The 35-year-old is the first woman to perform the Super Bowl Halftime Show while pregnant.
A rep for the star confirmed she is expecting baby number two. She already shares a son, born back in May 2022 with partner A$AP Rocky.
The couple were first romantically linked in the summer of 2020.
Although the star has shared a few rare glimpses of her little one on social media, and a recent British Vogue cover, the Diamonds songstress has yet to confirm her son's name.
For her halftime performance, the Barbados-born multi-hyphenate sang some of her most popular and beloved songs from her decades-long career.
Singing from a floating stage, some of her song selections included Rude Boy, Work, We Found Love, Wild Thoughts, Kanye West's All of the Lights, Umbrella, and more.