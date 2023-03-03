Will Andrea Riseborough attend the Oscars following controversy?

British actress Andrea Riseborough found herself at the centre of the Academy Awards 2023's biggest controversy (so far) after being nominated in the Best Actress category for her role in To Leslie. Following the backlash for her nomination, which you can read all about here, will the star be attending the Oscars?

The actress was previously unable to attend the 95th Annual Oscars Nominees Luncheon, sparking the question of whether she was attending any events at all following the controversy.

WATCH: Andrea Riseborough's best red carpet looks

Loading the player...

The luncheon is an important event usually attended by nominees, with a spokesperson telling the MailOnline that she was working on the production of The Palace in Europe and was "unable to travel to Los Angeles given her shooting schedule". Her fellow nominees including Ana de Armas, Cate Blanchett, Michelle Williams and Michelle Yoeh were all in attendance.

Andrea is expected to attend

Since the mixed reaction to Andrea's nomination, the actress has opened up about the situation to The Hollywood Reporter, explaining: "It’s been confusing. And it’s wonderful the film’s getting seen. I suppose it’s a really bright ray of light. When any of us engage in anything, we want for that piece of work to be absorbed in some way. You can’t control how people absorb it."

MORE: Is Will Smith attending the 2023 Oscars Awards following ban?

MORE: Will Chris Rock attend the 2023 Oscars?

She also spoke about the responses it received from the likes of Cate Blanchett, Gwyneth Paltrow and Sarah Paulson, who spread the word on her role, adding: "When it got through to me that so many people were reaching out with personal and passionate responses about the film, I was very moved — because the subject matter is very important to me, and I believe in the message of the film."

She opened up about the situation

She added that she is still "coming to terms with what the nomination means, for me and for others", and that it was a necessary conversation to have. "I am grateful for the conversation because it must be had," she explained. "It has deeply impacted me."

So will she be at the Oscars? It has been reported that Andrea will indeed be attending the illustrious event, where she remains nominated in the Best Actress category following the Academy's investigation into the rules around campaigning.

Like this story? Sign up to our What to Watch newsletter and get the heads-up on the shows and films everyone’s talking about.