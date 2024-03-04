How to watch the most talked about Oscar-nominated movies of 2024

2023 was a fantastic year for film. Barbenheimer brought audiences back to the cinema after the SAG-AFTRA strikes, and the critically acclaimed vehicles Poor Things, Maestro, and Killers of the Flower Moon left movie-goers tweeting, debating and posting ferociously on Letterboxd.

With so many phenomenal flicks debuting last year, it's safe to say that this year's Oscars is going to be interesting. Sure, Oppenheimer has dominated so far, with sweeps at the Golden Globes, BAFTAs, and SAG Awards, but with the likes of American Fiction, Past Lives and Anatomy of a Fall scoring Best Picture nods, it's anyone's game.

Ahead of the 96th Academy Awards – which is set to air on Sunday, March 10 – we're getting into the spirit of things and checking out the most talked-about movies up for Oscar nominations. Here's how you can watch them before the big night…

Poor Things

Watch on: Apple TV+

WATCH: Poor Things – trailer

Meet Bella Baxter (Emma Stone). A Victorian woman brought back to life by the eccentric surgeon, Dr. Godwin Baxter (Willem Dafoe), Bella has the body of an adult, but the brain of an infant.

An odyssey like no other, Poor Things follows Bella's hilarious and heartbreaking journey of self-discovery, as she leaves home and navigates the world with her new lover, the precocious Duncan Wedderburn (Mark Ruffalo).

© Alamy Stock Photo Emma Stone as Bella Baxter in Poor Things

Charting Bella's evolution as she learns about everything from the power of love and sex, to what it means to be an independent, free-thinking person, not to mention the real pain and suffering of a world beyond her view, Poor Things considers what it means to be inescapably human.

Emma Stone's layered performance is the heart and soul of this movie, and without a doubt her most vulnerable yet. Intrigued? You can watch Poor Things on Apple TV+ and Amazon Prime.

Oppenheimer

Watch on: YouTube, Amazon Prime and Apple TV+

© Melinda Sue Gordon/Universal Pic Emily Blunt is Kitty Oppenheimer and Cillian Murphy is J. Robert Oppenheimer in Oppenheimer

A complex and moving retrospective of J. Robert Oppenheimer, Christopher Nolan's drama reveals how the American theoretical physicist became the 'father of the atomic bomb'.

Boasting a stellar cast that also includes Emily Blunt, Robert Downy Jr., Matt Damon, and Florence Pugh, it's Cillian Murphy who takes on the title role, exploring Oppenheimer's turbulent personal life, role in the Manhattan Project, and eventual fall from grace with the 1954 security hearing.

From Ludwig Göransson's heartwrenching score to Christopher Nolan's masterful direction and Cillian Murphy's painfully restrained performance as the morally conflicted Oppenheimer; it's hardly surprising that it's being hailed as one of the most important movies of the century.

Grab your popcorn and prepare for a three-hour watch with YouTube, Amazon Prime or Apple TV+.

American Fiction

Watch on: Amazon Prime (US), Cinemas (UK)

© Getty Jeffrey Wright stars as Dr. Thelonious "Monk" Ellison in American Fiction

Based on the 2001 novel Erasure, American Fiction follows Dr. Thelonious "Monk" Ellison, a frustrated novelist and professor played by the inimitable Jeffrey Wright. Tired of publishers asking for what they consider to be authentic 'Black' books, Monk pens 'My Pafology' – a satirical novel mocking the stereotypes and literary cliches expected from Black writers.

To his surprise, however, he finds himself with an overnight bestseller, scoring huge sales and critical praise for the book. Propelled into the spotlight, Monk is forced to take on the persona of Stagg R. Leigh, a convict on the run, in a bid to drum up press. But, for how long can he live a double life?

If you're hoping to tune in from the UK, American Fiction is currently available in select cinemas. As for fans across the pond; US viewers have the option of renting the movie on Amazon Prime.

Killers of the Flower Moon

Watch on: Apple TV+

Leonardo di Caprio and Lily Gladstone in Killers of the Flower Moon

Based on the 2017 non-fiction book of the same name, Killers of the Flower Moon offers a harrowing portrayal of the real-life Osage Murders that took place between the 1910s and 1930s.

Co-written, produced, and directed by the great Martin Scorsese, this epic crime drama recounts how Ernest Burkhart (Leonardo DiCaprio), a World War One veteran, became embroiled in a plot to murder members of the Osage Nation – including his wife – after oil was discovered on their land.

Delivering a standout performance that's already bagged her a Golden Globe and a SAG Award for best actress, Lily Gladstone is the beating heart of this film, portraying Ernest's wife, and Osage member, Mollie.

Recounting an important and little known part of history, Killers of the Flower Moon shines a light on the great injustices faced by the Native American tribe.

Maestro

Watch on: Netflix

© Jason McDonald/Netflix Carey Mulligan as Felicia Montealegre and Bradley Cooper as Leonard Bernstein in Maestro

Bradley Cooper has established himself as one of the most dynamic actors and directors working in Hollywood today, thanks to A Star is Born (2018) and now Maestro.

Lending his vision to the life and times of Leonard Bernstein (played by Cooper), this romantic drama focuses on the relationship between the great American composer – who was known to have affairs with men – and his wife, actress Felicia Montealegre (Carey Mulligan).

Transporting audiences to another time, the film jumps between black-and-white and color photography, separating the different periods in their relationship. And most of the soundtrack is comprised of Bernstein's best-loved compositions too. But, what really makes this film a winner is the palpable chemistry between its leads. Together, Bradley Cooper and Carey Mulligan are magnetic – by the end of the film I was utterly convinced that they must be soul mates, and I really hope they get to collaborate again soon.

Full disclaimer, you'll need tissues to watch this one, it'll break your heart. Prepared? Head over to Netflix and press play.

Past Lives

Watch on: Netflix

© Getty Past Lives stars Teo Yoo and Greta Lee

Do you believe in soul mates? Past Lives ponders that exact question. In 2000, Childhood friends Nora Moon (Greta Lee) and Hae Sung (Teo Yoo) fall hard for one another in Seoul, South Korea, but when Nora and her family emigrates to Toronto, they lose contact.

That is until twelve years later, when Hae Sung reconnects with Nora online. As time continues to roll on and Nora finds love with Arthur Zaturansky, whom she later marries, her life takes a sudden and unexpected turn, with Hae Sung coming to visit her in New York.

As they examine their past and contemplate their future, Nora and Hae Sung wonder what would have happened if she'd never left Seoul. A beautiful film about fate and destiny, Past Lives needs to be on your must-watch list, and it's available on Netflix.