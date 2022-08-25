Dancing with the Stars' first celebrity contestants revealed TikTok is about to crash

Dancing with the Stars is ramping up to be one internet-breaking season, as exemplified by the first two contestants announced to be part of the show.

MORE: All there is to know about Dancing With the Stars season 31

The 31st season's first two contestants will be social media stars Charli and mom Heidi D'Amelio, part of TikTok's biggest family, Deadline confirmed based on a report by TMZ.

Loading the player...

VIDEO: Dancing with the Stars season 30 trailer

The two will be competing as rivals in opposing pairs, however, bringing their collective followings and individual dance experiences to a head.

While Heidi hasn't been known for her dance skills in particular, Charli used to be a competitive dancer before her social media fame, often showing off her moves on the platform.

MORE: Carrie Ann Inaba pays emotional tribute to former DWTS contestant Anne Heche

The show has not made an official announcement confirming the same, but it is believed that the new crop of contestants will be revealed in early September.

DWTS season 31 will launch on 19 September. After airing on ABC for 17 years, the show has moved to Disney+ to make it the first live-streamed reality show in the US.

Charli and mom Heidi were revealed to be the first contestants on the show

A statement from Disney+'s Chairman of Media and Entertainment Distribution, Kareem Daniel, read: "The show's broad appeal, as well as the overwhelming popularity of its Disney-themed competition nights, make Disney+ the perfect home for Dancing with the Stars while continuing to expand our demographic reach."

Fans will know that season 29 of Dancing With the Stars saw former model and TV host Tyra Banks take over from Tom Bergeron and Erin Andrews as a presenter on the show.

MORE: Carrie Ann Inaba teases Dancing with the Stars change as it moves to Disney+

MORE: Carrie Ann Inaba is delighted by latest DWTS achievement: 'What an honor'

However, the competition is set for more changes as it was revealed earlier that Fresh Prince of Bel-Air actor and DWTS season 19 champion Alfonso Ribeiro will join Tyra!

The competition will begin streaming on Disney+ 19 September

There have been many big names swirling online as potential contestants. Some of the rumored stars set to join this year include Dr Jennifer Ashton, Robert Irwin, Jordan Chiles, Jamie Lynn Spears, and more.

Read more HELLO! US stories here

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.