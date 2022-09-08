Everything Florence Pugh has said about Don’t Worry Darling drama

Don’t Worry Darling has had perhaps one of the most tumultuous press tours in recent memory, due to reported tensions between the film’s director, Olivia Wilde, and the show’s star, Florence Pugh, as well as conflicting reasons behind Shia LeBeouf’s exit from the film.

Florence has done very little press for the film – but what she has shared has been very telling. So what has Florence said about the drama? Find out here…

A lot has been said about the problems behind-the-scenes of the film, with leaked texts revealing that Shia and Florence had a friendly relationship before he dropped out of the project, and a leaked video revealed that Olivia asked Shia to return to the film, saying that “little Miss Flo” had a wake-up call following unexplained recent events.

Florence wit the Don't Worry Darling cast

While Florence has done little press for Don’t Worry Darling, she did make a somewhat cryptic comment on the red carpet for the film. When asked about what she found inspiring in the film, she said: “I think it's very very inspiring to see a woman push back and say 'no', and question everything. It's very exciting to see a woman do that on and off camera.”

When asked exactly what she meant, she joked: “When do I say 'no'? When someone says I can't have cake.”

Her glam team wore 'Miss Flo' T-shirts

Florence has done little press for the film, and attended the premiere screening, photo call and red carpet, but didn’t attend the press conference due to filming commitments for Dune Part 2. However, she shared plenty of snaps during her time in Venice – and some are very telling! In one snap, her makeup artist can be seen wearing a ‘Miss Flo’ T-shirt while helping her get ready.

Her stylist also appeared to reference Olivia’s comments about Florence, captioning an Instagram post of Florence with “Miss Flo.”

Despite the reports of feuding behind-the-scenes, Florence shared a snap of the cast at the red carpet, writing: “I’m still taking it all in! Qwoaaar. What a moment this was? A massive congratulations to everyone standing on that carpet. We premiered in Venice! A huge wonderful win in itself. I’d never been to the Venice Film Festival before.. It was mega! The crowds! The cheers! The energy was incredible.

Florence at the Venice Film Festival

“And to all the cast and crew as well who helped to make this movie, thank you for all of your hard work. We genuinely wouldn’t have been there without your talent and we appreciate it hugely. I also just can’t help but post how bloody cute and hilarious Chris Pine is for being the no.1 photographer, getting down on white pressed trousered knees for angles.. now that’s dedication. Love you Chrissy.”

